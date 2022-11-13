How to survive college as an introvert

On college campuses, there are people who are outgoing, social, and like to have fun. These people are extroverts. Others are the complete opposite: quiet, shy, and like to be alone. These people are introverts. Some studies show that introverts make up 40% of the student body in schools, whether it be in middle school, high school, or college.

People fail to understand and often misjudge introverts. One of the main misjudgments is that introverts are no fun.

I am a junior, and have been an introvert throughout college. When I was a freshman back in 2020, everyone told me I had to branch out to make connections, friends, and have fun. Through the years, I have experienced great things even as an introvert, and I have fun and do things in college in my own way.

Eight things to do in college as an introvert

1.) Join a club

Every college offers many clubs students can join. This can be one of the best ways to break out of your shell and make some new friends. It is best to find clubs that match your interest to make friends who have things in common with you. It may be hard and uncomfortable at first, but after meeting people, it will all be worth it.

2.) Visit the lounge areas in your school

Many introverts like to be in their own space, and when living on campus, it can be a very common thing to stay in your room. Leaving your dorm to go to the lounge is a great idea and can help you be comfortable in a different space. Most resident halls at Cabrini have lounge areas that are available for students anytime. Also, most of them have activities for students to use, such as a TV where you can watch movies and shows, or play video games, a pool table where you can play with others, tables and chairs for studying, and couches that can be used to just sit and relax. The lounge areas are there for a reason!

3.) Attend school events or sports games

Different events happen on campus every week. These events are created for students to have fun with one another through games, contests, or simply listening to a guest speaker. Attending these events can give you something to do and help you branch out. As an introvert, you can also attend sports games. They are fun to watch and by supporting and cheering on your school’s team you will feel included among your peers. Even if you are attending the game alone you can just sit, watch, relax, and have a good time!

4.) Take a walk

An activity as simple as taking a walk can give students something to do. Being in nature can be relaxing, keep your mind off of things like schoolwork, and you can explore what your area has to offer. There is something about walking in nature that gives a soothing and relaxing feeling.

5.) Listen to music

Being an introvert doesn’t mean that you hate loud noises, or your surrounding areas need to be quiet all the time. Most of the time, lying in bed and listening to music is fun and relaxing. It helps introverts with their introspection. Playing your favorite artist or playlist will be fun, especially if you are blasting it on a speaker, which is my personal favorite!

6.) Explore your neighborhood

Colleges can be located near malls, movie theaters, restaurants, and museums. It’s good to explore other places besides your dorm, classroom, and dining hall. Taking some time in your day and visiting one of these places can help you engage in trying something new for the week other than being at school, whether it is shopping, eating, people watching, or taking a stroll.

7.) Finding introverted friends

Sometimes as an introvert it is hard or overwhelming to have a big group of friends. But finding a friend or two who can relate to you can be more than enough to keep you company. You will be able to relate, talk, and do things that you both like. But most importantly, you can be yourself and not have to worry about impressing them or catering to their needs. You can find introverted friends through classes, events, or workplaces.

8.) Spending time with yourself

Having alone time can easily be the best thing to do in college as an introvert, which is the one thing that I love doing the most.

During this time, you can focus on things that don’t involve school. Sometimes, being too focused on school and being around other people can be exhausting physically and mentally for an introvert. Making sure to spend time with yourself through self-care, taking a nap, or just chilling can help you relax your mind. Most importantly, it helps you recharge your mind. For an introvert, building alone time into your day can make you feel the most comfortable and safe, since you are able to just be you.

Being an introvert doesn’t stop you from having fun like everyone else in college, nor does it mean that you are boring. It just means that the things that keep you occupied are different from others. There is no need to live up to others’ expectations of what having fun in college means because you are your own person. As an introvert myself, I have learned that respecting your own introverted nature can help you survive during your college years.