Navigating the confusion

By Loquitur Editorial Board
April 19, 2024

Since the start of the year, communication from Cabrini’s leadership has disappointed students. This year’s running theme is the administration’s lack of transparency and clear messaging. It puts us, the students, in a position where we are constantly blindsided by new information or outright left in the dust as we traverse a year full of meaningful changes. 

Hearing of the school’s closure through an outside source’s leak sparked a mountain of questions from students, faculty, and alumni. The campus community deserved to hear the news directly from the school itself. People on campus began to distrust the administration because of the leak, creating more uncertainties and questions because we had no idea where to turn for correct information.

The administration has only hosted one event where students could have their questions answered in person. While last December’s town hall was well received by students in attendance, there wasn’t a follow-up opportunity in the second semester. Student government was also the one to initiate this event, with most of the questions pre-planned for Dr. Filling-Brown and President Drinan to answer.

The time allowed for questions from the crowd seemed minimal during the one hour session, and without a formal follow up conversation there remained concerns of how the rest of the year would unfold for students.

Missing the mark

Navigating this year as a senior has been difficult, and the lack of communication is frustrating. From the beginning, the main point of concern for seniors was if they would be able to finish out this year and graduate. There was assurance that they would be able to do that, however, dates either kept changing or were unclear.

Some seniors were not notified of graduation registration, either finding out from their professors or through word of mouth from their peers. This caused confusion where students were barely able to make this important deadline, which would have impacted their ability to receive their diploma and walk in May.

Cabrini’s website states that this date was on the master calendar, however it is normally practice for mass messages to be shared with the student body regarding important dates.

Students being inducted into the Sigma Zeta Math and Science National Honor Society in May 2023. This year, conflicts with athletics is forcing students to miss out on these ceremonies. Photo via Cabrini University Flickr

The lack of communication on behalf of student athletes has also been inadequate this semester. Coming close to the end of the year, athletes, especially seniors, are preparing for annual academic and athletic recognition ceremonies.

These ceremonies honor student success, and serve as a culmination of their time as Cabrini student athletes. Unfortunately, the dates for these ceremonies and events remained unknown for a majority of the semester.

Once the dates were announced, athletes noticed that these times conflicted with conference playoffs that have been on the schedule since the beginning of this semester. Athletes, who are already low on roster numbers, must now sacrifice these final events to fulfill their commitment to their teams. On top of this, it also impacts families from out of town who wish to watch their students get the recognition they deserve.

This shows that communication has been lacking between different areas of the school, creating conflicts that impact the student experience directly.

It’s unclear if students are the priority throughout this final year. On top of all this, little information has been shared about how our student body’s legacy will live for years to come. Those of us who don’t graduate in May will not be considered Cabrini alumni. Does that mean the years of forming meaningful relationships and bonds with our classmates will go to waste? We made the decision to return to a school as it is in the process of closing, and we are not being valued as members of this final student body.

It feels as if the school is simply checking off items on a list of things to do before closing it’s doors, rather than assist students on their journey through this final semester.

GIVE FEEDBACK or REQUEST A CORRECTION

2 thoughts on “Navigating the confusion”

  1. Concerned alumni

    Great article, confused why people like Michelle are celebrated in post online. People like her destroyed our school.

  2. A A

    It’s a shame that the Cabrini administration treated the students, faculty, and staff in appalling ways, cashed their exorbitant paychecks, destroyed a legacy, and are now walking away. Drinan, Brown, and other Deanlets will be remembered for lack of transparency and accountability. Hold them accountable.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loquitur Editorial Board

You May Also Like

The right to write

By Loquitur Editorial Board | October 18, 2023

The last first issue

By Loquitur Editorial Board | February 6, 2024

Preserving Cabrini’s legacy

By Loquitur Editorial Board | November 16, 2023

2 thoughts on “Navigating the confusion”

  1. Concerned alumni

    Great article, confused why people like Michelle are celebrated in post online. People like her destroyed our school.

  2. A A

    It’s a shame that the Cabrini administration treated the students, faculty, and staff in appalling ways, cashed their exorbitant paychecks, destroyed a legacy, and are now walking away. Drinan, Brown, and other Deanlets will be remembered for lack of transparency and accountability. Hold them accountable.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LOQ THUMB oct2023

Click here to check out our latest edition!
LOQ THUMB oct2023

Click here to check out our latest edition!

Perspectives

Navigating the confusion

By Loquitur Editorial Board | April 19, 2024

The unattainable luxury of eating disorder treatment

By Emily Shultz | April 17, 2024

To be a Cav

By Jason Fridge | April 8, 2024

Special Project

Title IX Redefined Website

Produced by Cabrini Communication
Class of 2024

Listen Up

Season 2, Episode 3: Celebrating Cabrini and Digging into its Past

watch

Scroll to Top
Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap