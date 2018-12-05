Top 5 things to do near Cabrini if you need a break from classes

Do you need to get off campus to escape the academic week? There are plenty of fun things to do whether you are staying on campus or leaving. If you have a small budget or the skies the limit, here is a top five list of things to do and places to go nearby.

Valley Forge National Park

Cabrini neighbors one of the most historical and beautiful national parks in the U.S. Valley Forge National Park feature 3,500 acres of meadows, forests and historical monuments from the revolutionary war, and unlike other national parks have free entry. It is a must-see for people looking to experience nature and history without spending any money.

As reported by the National Park Service, Valley forge takes in about two million visitors each year and whether you are just looking to stop by for a hike or want to join in on an event, Valley Forge has you covered. Although it is important to keep in mind that if you decide to visit this beautiful national park, take the time to educate yourself on the real history of whose land you are on and learn about the Lenni Lenape tribe while you appreciate the beautiful environment at Valley Forge National Park.

Plan a Philadelphia staycation

Cabrini sits just outside the largest city in Pennsylvania and taking a break from the demands of classes is a great opportunity to experience it. There are many activities you can enjoy in Philadelphia including:

Visiting the Harriet Tubman statue outside of city hall. This nine-foot statue was unveiled back in Jan. to celebrate her 200th birthday, black history month and women’s history month but will only be up until the end of March.

Philadelphia is the mural capital of the world with over 3,600 murals throughout the city. You can take a self-guided walking tour to experience the beautiful artwork that is all over the city or you can book a tour with Mural Arts Philadelphia .

If you haven’t been to the art museum yet it is a must-see in Philly. With its massive collection of art and special exhibitions, you can’t miss it. The best part is, the first Sunday of every month they offer a pay what you wish entrance fee, which is donation-based so this is a perfect choice for those with a tight budget.

Overall, you can’t go wrong with a staycation or day trip to the city of brotherly love to surround yourself with the incredible art and culture the city has to offer.

Elmwood Park Zoo

This 16-acre park zoo is only about seven miles away from Cabrini and is perfect for anyone looking to get outside and explore. Unlike the Philadelphia Zoo, the Elmwood Park Zoo has free parking and offers a student discount with valid ID, so the ticket prices are only $12.95, making this a relatively affordable activity. For an additional $4 you can even pay to feed the giraffes. With over 100 species from all over the world and an appreciation for wildlife with an emphasis on the environment and active conservation, this small zoo has something for everyone.

Longwood Gardens

This botanical garden, located in Kennett Square, has over 1,000 acres of gardens and woodlands and features a

large indoor conservatory which makes this a perfect activity no matter the weather. Longwood Gardens is just about 40 minutes away from Cabrini and is the perfect place to spend the day enjoying nature and taking photos. A major bonus to Longwood Gardens is the student discount that puts one ticket at just $22.

“There are a bunch of different buildings and areas to go within Longwood Gardens with beautiful architecture and gardens with greenery. It’s very beautiful and pretty affordable,” Ethan Baker, freshman digital communications major, said. “You can bring in as many people as you want, and it is a great place to take pictures for your Instagram or Facebook.”

Relax

If you are feeling pressured to spend money or fill up all your free time with activities just remember that sometimes you need to take time and recharge yourself. Prioritizing your mental health during your free time is the best way to keep from getting overwhelmed. Binge a new tv show or get back into the hobbies that you love. Prioritize your mental wellness, sleep, eat well, whatever you can to ensure you can tackle the rest of the semester.

If you are looking for activities on campus, check out the Student Engagement and Leadership (SEaL) office. They are always holding events for students on campus and have a master calendar that you can follow along with to see what’s coming up. Not only does SEaL offer events but they have leadership opportunities as well.

“It is springtime, so we are recruiting for some of those leadership positions next year, that includes orientation leaders, student government association senators and campus activity board. We do serve the entire campus, so we are looking to get people from different places and spaces,” Bridget O’Donnell, director of student engagement and leadership, said.

Even though you are going to college to get a degree, it is also important to take time to make memories and have fun before you graduate. Take time for yourself or with friends and enjoy the little things.