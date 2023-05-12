The life of a multisport athlete

By Thomas Vaughan
May 12, 2023

Freshman Gia Rebilas plays both soccer and softball for Cabrini. Photo from Cabrini University Flickr.
Freshman Gia Rebilas plays both soccer and softball for Cabrini. Photo from Cabrini University Flickr.

Like many Cabrini freshmen, two of the most important things during a first college year are academics and social life. Freshman Gia Rebilas from Pennsauken, New Jersey, and Camden Catholic High School deals with both academics and social life while playing on the softball team as a middle fielder, and soccer team as a midfielder.

The challenges of being a dual athlete  

For as long as she could remember, Rebilas has always had a love for both softball and soccer.

“I started playing both sports when I was pretty young,” Rebilas said. “When I was younger, soccer was always my main sport and I did softball in the spring to get in shape for fall season soccer. Neither of my parents played soccer but my brother and I both played, so they supported us and learned the game. My dad was a big baseball guy in college and my mom played softball in high school, so they encouraged me and loved the fact I played softball at a young age.”

Being a multisport athlete in college can be extremely difficult, though Rebilas manages to dedicate herself to sports, academics, and all the issues that come with being a college freshman in an impressive way.  

Gia Rebilas
Gia Rebilas, freshman midfielder and midfielder, and business management major. Photo by Cabrini Athletics.

“Not going to lie, playing both sports and keeping up with my work is very difficult,” she said. “Especially coming in as a freshman and being right in soccer season, I came in having no clue what to expect. But the fall season did give me a taste of what spring season was going to look like.”

Rebilas’ continuation of her softball career also came as a surprise, her main sport has always been soccer. She originally only committed to Cabrini to play soccer until an idea popped into her head over winter break. 

“I played softball all through high school and was joking to my dad over winter break that I was going to join the softball team just because I missed playing. Then, one day I decided to email coach, and he invited me to walk on and try out,” she said.

Being a dual sport athlete, takes up a lot of time throughout the day and makes it difficult to manage other aspects of her life as a student athlete.

However, she uses a time management system to balance the three competing obligations of school, softball, and soccer.

“The advice I would give is to make sure you can manage your time. Going to school then right to a practice or game takes up most of the day. It’s important to find time for schoolwork and maintain good grades. Without good grades you will not be able to play either sport,” said Rebilas. 

Softball plus soccer 

Rebilas was fortunate enough to make the softball team after her walk-on tryout and she has not looked back since. 

Being a dual athlete can come with its challenges. Photo from Cabrini University Flickr.

“Playing two sports definitely increases my athleticism, but the sports are so different from each other. I wouldn’t call it an advantage on the field.  If I had to say it was an advantage, I would say it’s a mental advantage. I would say that just because I’m doing completely different things for each sport,” said Rebilas.

Rebilas says playing both soccer and softball has been a great tool for securing a social life. 

“It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made because not only do I have my soccer girls, but I also have my softball family too. I came onto the team very late not knowing I’d also make lifelong friends,” she said. 

Madison Gugel, junior education major, said of Rebilas, “She is a hardworking and good teammate. She is always full of energy and brings good vibes to the team.”

Junior pitcher Avery Byrnes agreed. “Gia is a very upbeat, enthusiastic, and positive teammate, and is always there to pick people up when they are down. I can’t even imagine having to play two sports in college, but she does a great job of managing it. I have never once heard her complain about balancing both soccer and softball,” she said.

There are many student athletes around the world who play more than one sport and choosing which sport you want to play in college can be a very difficult, even heartbreaking, decision.  

However, Rebilas offers a prime example of what it takes to remain a well-rounded college student while taking on a multipart athletic challenge.

GIVE FEEDBACK or REQUEST A CORRECTION

Thomas Vaughan

You May Also Like

20% talent, 80% heart: A look into the life of softball home-run leader

By Hayley Curtiss | May 7, 2017

Cabrini women’s soccer stopped short on CSAC playoff road

By Ashley Lodise | November 3, 2016

Cabrini’s women’s soccer team hosted the annual breast cancer awareness game

By Victoria Boland | October 12, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LOQ THUMB FINAL 2023

Click here to check out our latest edition!
LOQ THUMB FINAL 2023

Click here to check out our latest edition!

Perspectives

How I got through college with hearing loss

By Jacob Pegan | May 11, 2023

Leading the way

By Loquitur Editorial Board | May 4, 2023

Inspiring future leaders one episode at a time

By Kyleigh Brunotte | May 4, 2023

Listen Up

Episode 8: Student Life and Athletics Come Together

watch

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap