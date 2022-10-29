Halloween havoc: brings Cabrini sporting programs together

Team bonding experience

Halloween Havoc is a pep rally that brings Cabrini sporting programs together for a fun team bonding experience. Each team worked together to come up with a costume theme and present it to the crowd. All teams came up with great ideas including “Disney” characters, “Crayola” crayons and fruit.

Halloween Havoc gives the student athletes an opportunity to bond with their teammates off the field. We know they can work together to win games, the challenge was can they work together to come up with interesting costumes.

“I thought it was a great way to bond because we all got to get ready together and show up as a team,” freshman swimmer Rachel Marek said. “I think we’re already a pretty close team, so this was just a fun experience for all of us.”

Swim team

The swim team was the largest group of athletes. They decided to do “Disney” because they are going there for their training trip. Junior Kelsey Crnkovic was the one who suggested the idea to get everyone excited about going.

Everyone on the team picked their favorite or most iconic Disney characters. They did the “Incredibles”, characters from “Peter Pan”, Anna and Olaf from “Frozen”, Winnie the Pooh with Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger. They did the characters from “Up” and of course had to include Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

“I definitely think it was a bonding experience for the team because it was really cool to pair up together to think of matching costumes,” freshman Marisa Linsky said. “I think everyone did such a great job on their costumes and I really think it showed how close we are as a team. It definitely helped us get excited for Disney!”

The softball team

The softball team decided to do a more inside-joke theme then the rest of the teams. They decided to dress up as their coach, Sammy Thompson. Since the team is so small, they already are so close and doing an inside joke was funny to them.

“Deciding on our costume was simple because once we heard the idea, everyone agreed that we should dress up as our coach,” said freshman Emily Wargo. “I would say it was a good bonding experience because, other then women’s soccer, no one knew exactly what our costume was so it was like our team had its own inside joke.”

Since the softball team is smaller they are already a close knit group. Being involved in Halloween Havoc was just another way for them to all get together and hang out as a team and have some fun outside of the field.

Women’s soccer team

The women’s soccer team choreographed a dance along with coming up with a creative costume idea. Junior Maddy Wojton and senior Theresa Mignogna choreographed the first dance to “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift. Freshman Kelly Kane choreographed the second dance. The team went to Africa over the summer and that’s where their costume ideas came from.

“We love doing team bonding activities/dressing up and we can be creative so we all had a bunch of ideas of what to be but tourists, sharks, and lifeguards were the most convenient for everyone,” sophomore Ashley Tutzauer said. “It definitely brings us closer as a team!”