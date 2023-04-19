Cabrini severs ties with six faculty members

Heading into the 2022 winter holiday season, six full-time faculty were removed from their positions at the start of Cabrini University’s winter break. The fall semester was full of changes for the school as Interim President Helen Drinan continued to implement a three-year plan to reduce debt and increase strategic revenues.

In an email statement to the Loquitur, Drinan said, “As part of a Board-of Trustees approved plan for Cabrini University’s reorganization, Cabrini eliminated six faculty positions at the end of the fall 2022 semester. No programs were eliminated as part of this plan. The university worked with the limited number of students whose schedules were impacted this spring. Students may be assured that they will be able to graduate with their intended programs and continue to see class offerings they need to complete their degrees.”

Names and departments

The six faculty positions include Paul Wright, faculty assembly chair, tenured professor in the writing and narrative arts department; Marilyn Johnson, tenured professor in the writing and narrative arts department, who was set to retire at the end of the academic year; Nick Jacques, chair of the grievance committee and tenured professor in the fine arts department; Davis Alexander, chair of the faculty nominating and appointment board and tenure-track professor in the chemistry department; Hossein Shahrtash, tenure-track professor in the mathematics department; and Seol Hee Im, tenure-track assistant professor who was hired to teach cell and molecular biology and genetics along with other biology courses specific to the major at the beginning of fall 2022 semester.

According to the Conversation, academic tenure is a “system of strong job protections that virtually guarantees a university professor will never be fired or let go except in the most extreme of circumstances.” Tenure allows professors freedom of speech inside and outside the classroom without retaliation. The Conversation also says tenure-track is granted to individuals who are aspiring professors after the work they have done in Ph.D. programs or fellowships. This process can last between five to 10 years before they are tenured.

The student experience

Though multiple faculty were removed from the writing and narrative arts department, Department Chair Dr. Amy Lee Persichetti said in a written statement that these cuts will not affect the student experience.

“These were strategic cuts that reflect the ways our student population has been changing,” she said. “Where we once had many English secondary education students in our program, we are now more oriented toward writing and the writing process. While losing two longstanding faculty was, of course, difficult personally, professionally, that is what needed to happen to strengthen and grow our program where student demand and interest lies.”

Johnson, who taught at Cabrini for over 50 years, sought legal counsel with history professor James Hedtke last semester for retirement benefits promised to them by former President Donald Taylor. Drinan deemed the agreement unfair and denied those extra benefits.

Nonetheless, Johnson is not bitter. “I intended to retire at the end of the spring semester. So, I was surprised to have to leave at the end of fall semester, but I hope that it helps the school survive,” she said.

The other five faculty members were unable to comment on the record.

Michelle Filling-Brown was appointed dean of Academic Affairs last semester after a handful of administrators were also laid off. That earlier round of layoffs came amid Drinan’s announcement of new changes to help remedy the school’s financial troubles.

Brown said, “I cannot comment on personnel-related issues. That said, I’d love to provide the context that faculty were laid off, not fired. The nuance of language is important for the reputation of individuals. This is important to note as these involuntary separations were not related to performance.”