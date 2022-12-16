Cabrini announces new Associate Deans

Loquitur continues to cover Cabrini's new changes as the school undergoes massive restructuring. Photo from Cabrini University Flickr.
In an email sent to the Cabrini faculty on Dec. 8, Dr. Michele Filling-Brown, dean of academic affairs, named two current professors to its new associate dean positions. 

Beginning on Jan. 3, 2023, Dr. Melissa Terlecki will assume the position of associate dean of the School of Arts and Sciences, and Dr. Erin McLaughlin will assume the role of associate dean in the newly consolidated school of Business, Education, and Professional Studies. 

In what Filling-Brown calls a deconstruction of artificial silos between schools, and areas of study, the associate deans will help lead Cabrini into a bright future. 

Each applicant was given a ten 10-minute time slot for a presentation to a search committee made up of Cabrini faculty members, followed by a 45-minute interview and Q&A session. It was not just the search committee who had a hand in this decision, as Interim President Helen Drinan also had a say in evaluating the applicants.  

Additionally, Filling-Brown thanked outgoing deans, Dr. Bev Bryde, Dr. Rick Thompson, and Dr. Tim Mantz, for their years of service to the institution. Filling-Brown highlighted their hand in launching new programs, and their help in the pivot to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to Terlecki, the university’s financial situation is at the forefront of this decision. 

Dr. Melissa Terlecki, new associate dean of the School of Arts and Sciences. Photo courtesy of Cabrini University.

“I think the university was looking for more ways to be financially efficient in this move,” Terlecki said, as she believes that a re-sizing of the university is the way to do it. 

Specifically, Terlecki said Cabrini is among numerous colleges in the mid-Atlantic region struggling financially and that finding the right size for the school will be crucial to financial sovereignty. 

Terlecki sees a future for Cabrini’s growth, through the graduate program and mental health initiatives. 

“I want to be able to help the institution at a larger level, and help Cabrini be as sustainable as possible for the future,” Terlecki said. 

Incoming Associate Dean, Dr. Erin McLaughlin, agreed with Terlecki.

Dr. Erin McLaughlin, new associate dean of the school of Business, Education, and Professional Studies

“Change is always hard, but I think we can look at this in a positive way for students, faculty, and administrators. It’s a new start, and we are gonna work together to make a difference,” McLaughlin said. 

McLaughlin said these new positions are part of a new academic structure, as the university is essentially blending multiple schools together. McLaughlin touched upon how this new fabric of Cabrini can lead to more collaborative efforts within the university.  

This process intends for Cabrini to move forward in a more mission-driven way. 

When the two new deans will assume their new roles, they will have to resign as professors. This is a bittersweet proposition for McLaughlin, but she is ready to tackle her new role. 

“After 25 years of teaching, it has been a big impact on my life, but I feel like I am ready to take on this next role as I have experience in administrative positions,” McLaughlin said. 

My name is John “Jake” Rader and I am a senior here at Cabrini University. This is my second year being a part of the Loquitur, as I am the News Editor for this year's team. In addition to that, I am also in charge of managing the corrections page for the Loquitur. I have an avid passion for being on camera, and showing off my personality. My ultimate goal is to be a news or sports anchor, or doing sports broadcast work. I hope to continue to build my highlight reel this year with the Loquitur, and I have formally interned/blogged for Branded Sports.

