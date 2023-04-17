Cabrini faculty promoted, tenured

This academic year, Cabrini University’s recognized two outstanding faculty members for their hard work and service to the community.

In February 2023, Dr. Bethany Van Brown, earned tenure and was promoted to associate professor in Cabrini’s sociology and criminology department; and in January 2023, Ann D. Servey was promoted to full professor in Cabrini’s department of business administration.

Education of the heart for Van Brown

Van Brown hails from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Before working at Cabrini, she earned her doctorate in sociology from the University of Delaware, and her master’s in applied sociology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Van Brown began teaching at Cabrini in 2020 and immediately appreciated the school’s focus on social justice. “In particular, Cabrini’s articulation of ‘education of the heart’ [was] incredibly appealing … and in terms of the material that I teach [criminology and sociology] having the institution behind me … helps me,” Van Brown said.

At Cabrini, Van Brown teaches a plethora of courses including introduction to criminal justice, victimology, domestic violence, hate crimes, and police and program reform.

According to Van Brown, the Cabrini atmosphere greatly influenced her and her teaching. “[The atmosphere] makes me even more deeply committed to making sure that in my teaching I leave students with actionable items,” Van Brown said. “Making sure students understand the abstract parts [of social justice missions] but also what they can do to help and contribute.”

This accomplishment is meaningful to Van Brown. “It’s validation, recognition, and appreciation of my work and of me precisely because of what Cabrini stands for. It’s recognition of my service, my teaching, and research, and how that fits well at Cabrini.”

Dr. Michelle Filling-Brown, dean of academic affairs, appreciates Van Brown’s impact on the Cabrini community. In a written statement, Filling-Brown wrote, “Dr. Bethany Van Brown embodies what it means to be Cabrinian … “She embraces our mission, lives our values, and has made significant contributions to our community.”

Van Brown lived in New Orleans for a decade and participated in fieldwork there after Hurricane Katrina, which ultimately led her to write her dissertation on domestic violence organizations in the aftermath of disaster.

Filling-Brown also commemorates Van Brown’s previous research. “Dr. Van Brown’s research on ethics of disaster research methodology, especially as it relates to domestic violence shelters post-Hurricane Katrina, aligns with Cabrini’s mission and the work of the Jordan Center.”

There is no question that Van Brown’s students appreciate her dedication to the subject matter. “Students have shared with me how they value Dr. Van Brown’s commitment to their success and excellent teaching. We are so lucky to have [Van Brown] as a tenured professor,” Filling-Brown noted.

Timere Collins, junior criminology major appreciates Van Brown’s inclusion of modern-day resources in her teachings. “She always [teaches] in a way everybody understands and [gives] great examples by using different TV shows or real-life examples,” Collins said. “Cabrini is lucky to have her because she always pushes her students to do their best and always motivates her students.”

Numbers point to Servey

Servey, of western Pennsylvania, began teaching at Cabrini in 1985. Servey completed her undergraduate and Master of Accounting and Taxation degrees at LaSalle University, before becoming a certified public accountant, CPA, and earning her Master of Education at Cabrini.

“The promotion to full professor is a recognition of my major contributions at Cabrini,” Servey said. Aside from teaching, Servey is the coordinator of the accounting program, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, VITA, and short-term study abroad courses for academic credit at Cabrini. She also developed the Master of Accounting, MAcc, program for students.

Servey credits the late professor John Remley, the founder of Cabrini’s accounting program, for launching her journey at Cabrini. Remley, a friend of Servey’s, offered her an opportunity to teach at the college level once she earned her credentials. “He brought me to Cabrini and I stayed because of our education of the heart,” Servey said.

In particular, Servey thanked Dr. Nicholas Uliano, for his help in developing the short-term study abroad program, Professor of Practice Paul Cowley for his help in developing the fully online MAcc program, Dr. Erin McLaughlin’s support in Servey’s endeavors, and Cabrini’s Center for Career and Professional Development, CCPD, team for their dedication to students.

Servey recognized the current and past sisters of Cabrini, trustees, donors, administration, staff, faculty, students, and alumni for contributing to the university’s success.

“In preparing my portfolio for the promotion,” Servey explained, “I mentioned that the portfolio did not reflect everything I achieved … much of what I do is for the benefit of Cabrini: for the students, the alum … [and] it’s all realized through collaborations … I feel blessed to be a small part of this amazing community.”

Servey’s selflessness shines through her actions, but her own accomplishments do not go unnoticed by those around her.

“Servey is passionate about what she teaches. She won’t give up on a student and will provide advice that benefits students both in an academic and professional workplace environment,” Jim Dilks, sophomore finance major and accounting minor said.

Dilks is part of the VITA program and is grateful for the added impressiveness Servey’s program added to his resume. At the beginning of his academic career at Cabrini, Dilks was overwhelmed with the content. In reflecting, Dilks said, “Professor Servey was able to teach complicated accounting ideas in a way new students could learn and master.”

“Prof. Servey is deeply committed to her profession, passionate about Cabrini, and dedicated to advocating for her students’ best interests,” Filling-Brown wrote, “When I see the success of our accounting majors, I know they’ve been well prepared for their field by Prof. Servey … Cabrini University is better because of the longstanding service of Prof. Servey.”