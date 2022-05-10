Women’s lacrosse team loses to William Smith

The women’s lacrosse team took on the No. 17 ranked team in the country, William Smith College, on Tuesday, March 19.

The game ended with a score of 9 to 15 with William Smith coming out on top. Although Cabrini did not win, this meant much more to many on the team.

The team had five Cavs score in the game. These include: Avery Murphy (3), Dana Carlson (2), Shea Neary (2), Taylor Dimmerling (1) and Ashley Tutzauer (1)

Avery scored three goals for the Cavaliers, one being right after her sister in the first.

The team was tied 7 to 7 in the first half of the game but as the second half began the team unfortunately fell apart.

You could hear the passion from not only the players but the 218 family and friends as well.

Losing to the No. 17 ranked team in the country gave the team a new look on the season.

Katie Kucia, a senior marketing major, said, “We came together as a team after the loss. We agreed to support one another no matter the result. This was a big pick me up for the team.”

Since the loss the team has won two games in a row with significant scores. The team won 21 to 9 against Gwynedd Mercy University, their first conference game and 19 to five against Arcadia University.

Shea Neary, a freshman undeclared major, said, “We win and lose as a team no matter what. We are gonna be there for each other. Losing by only four goals to the 17th ranked team in the country gave us a bigger picture. We can stick with any team in the country as long as we work hard and play together.”

The team looks to take advantage of their new positive outlook in the rest of their season.

The team looks to get better every game, every practice and every rep.

Lauren Hughes, a junior exercise science and health promotion major, said, “We want to be better every day. If we want to succeed as a team we need to play like a team one game at a time.”

The team looks to take each game one at a time and focus on being 1-0 each week.

Ashley Tutzauer, a sophomore undeclared major, said, “We know how good we are and if we stick to what we know we can accomplish anything we set our minds to.”

As conference games are starting up the team looks to continue their success as a team.