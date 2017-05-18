Who’s Who: Sarah Davis

Video by Marissa Roberto, Shannon Finn and Eric Stone

Sarah Davis is a senior at Cabrini University and is from Lancaster, Pa. She is the youngest of five siblings and is a first-generation college student.

Davis has done many wonderful things here at the university and has achieved many different goals throughout her years of being a Cabrini student. “Some of my accomplishments during my time here at Cabrini include maintaining President’s List status, receiving the Alumni Scholarship and serving as a student representative on the Alumni Board, presenting at a CRLA conference with the Writing Center, and going to Swaziland and Argentina,” Davis said.

Outside of school, Davis’ accomplishments included receiving scholarships from her work and working with writing publishing for the Catholic Worker House of Lancaster newsletter.

Davis showed many different leadership skills throughout college. “During my sophomore year, I helped to coordinate an ESL class in Norristown between Cabrini and St. Patrick’s Church. During junior year, in addition to serving on the Alumni Board, I also worked as a tutor manager. I also served as Vice President for Phi Sigma Iota International Foreign Language Honor Society, for which I now serve as President,” Davis said.



To be a recipient of this honor, you need to apply for it and show the university that you have what it takes to be one. Davis said the application focuses on areas of leadership, service and scholarship. The application also includes letters of recommendation in order to be considered a recipient. But after this process of applying and waiting, Davis became a recipient.

“I blog for the Marketing Department, I am a Liturgical Minister for Campus Ministry, and I do miscellaneous days of service, like when the Pope came to Philly for the World Meeting of Families,” Davis said. “Outside of school, I have been involved with the Catholic Worker House of Lancaster since my junior year of high school. With this organization, I volunteer as a soup kitchen prep and newsletter writer and editor.”

Davis is very connected with Cabrini University and the outside world. She does a great job of handling all of her classes, while she manages to keep up with all of her extra curricular.

“I try to find adventure in nearly every moment of every day,” Davis said.