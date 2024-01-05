Title IX is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based upon sex in any educational setting that receives federal funding. These settings include K-12 and higher education public, private, and charter schools throughout the United States.



Since its passage more than 50 years ago, Title IX has vastly expanded the educational and extracurricular opportunities afforded to women and girls. It has increased their participation in sports at every level of competition and expanded the job market for their talents.

Recently, however, Title IX finds itself at the center of heated conversations around gender identity and sexual orientation in school curricula, as well as policies related to trans athletes.

This website, created by Senior Communication students at Cabrini University, explores the ways in which Title IX is being redefined in today’s polarizing political and cultural climate.

Visit the Project Site- Title IX Redefined