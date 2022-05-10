The rise of women in politics

The Rise of Women in 2018

It’s crazy to think that it has taken this long for women to be a serious candidate for numerous U.S. elections. After 43 presidents, women are now being taken seriously.

The number has continued to increase over the years and the number of women running for the U.S. House of Representatives this year is record breaking. 309 women have filed candidacy papers to run for the House.

How did this happen?

The surge of women had been expected since the Women’s March demonstrationed nationwide, just after Trump’s

inauguration in January 2017. I believe that the increase of women candidates is from the backlash of president Trump’s inauguration. Also, seeing how successful Hillary Clinton was in her candidacy inspired many women. That is in part reflected by the fact that far more Democratic women candidates are running than Republicans.

Hillary Clinton has proven that a women can become a presidential candidate for a major party. Although she may not have won, it created a ripple effect for upcoming elections. Seeing first-hand that a woman can run for president and become a major candidate is inspirational for me, as well as thousands of other women. It has inspired women, not only in politics, but in everyday life. It has inspired me to work hard every day, to work for that higher up position that may usually be a male dominant spot.

Men have been the primary leading figure in this country, and it’s time for a change.

New faces

Women of all races and ethnicity are making an appearance for presidential democratic candidates for 2020. Candidates include Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Senator Kamala Harris.

Women are more likely to look into problems that have directly affected women, and to shine a light on the problem. Communication skills are useful and women can work out problems fast. Women look into issues that were previously ignored from past presidents from a new perspective.

Inspiration from abroad

For our country to continue to flourish and excel, we need something new and fresh. Many other countries head leading figures are women and continue to be very successful. Germany’s chancellor, Angela Merkel, is considered by Forbes the most powerful women in the world. She isn’t afraid to be the lone voice and speak up while doing so. She has changed the world’s perspective on Germany from its past.

One of this chancellor’s strongest points is that she has changed the meaning of strength. Her strength is different then the common definition. She believes strength has nothing to do with visible dominance, pride, boastfulness, intimidation, public humiliation, or with the ability to scare others.