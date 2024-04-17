Cabrini’s faith revival

Cabrini University celebrated its commitment to faith and spirituality on Tuesday, April 9, during a faith revival event organized by Cabrini Campus Ministry. The event, held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Grace Hall, brought together students and faculty in an evening filled with music, food, prayer, and reflections.

The heart of the event resonated through the performances of the praise and worship band Regen Revivalist, who uplifted spirits with songs of faith and love. The theme of “Boundless Grace: Embracing the Depths of God’s Love” resonated throughout the evening, emphasizing the importance of faith renewal and connection.

Importance of faith at Cabrini

For Cabrini and its community, faith holds a special place and encourages personal growth. Bri Walsh, senior early education major and co-host said, “Our whole focus is really for students to have the opportunity to experience something they wouldn’t normally get to experience. This is an opportunity for us to connect on faith.”

“This would be a great chance for the campus to get involved and really put yourself out there. A part of college is experiencing new things, trying new things, and this is an event for that,” Walsh added.

A unique event

The faith revival served as a sign of hope and renewal for students during challenging times. Erin Ewing, freshman communication major, said, “I came to this event with my friends, looking for something to do. There haven’t been a lot of campus activities for us to do, but this one sounded like a lot of fun.”

Amber Berkheimer, graduate assistant for Campus Ministry, said, “I hope that students can try something different. This is not something that we’ve had, at least in my time here. It’s a unique event that students can go to.” Berkheimer took on the role of emcee for the faith revival, hosting alongside Walsh.

Along with the activities, the “Have A Ball” food truck, based in the Philly tri-state area, added a delicious touch to the event. They provided buffalo chicken, cheesesteak, and mac and cheese balls, along with french fries. Have A Ball food truck can be found on social media as @hab_foodtruck.

Encouragement and support

Omar Renteria, a senior psychology major and a member of Campus Ministry, emphasized the event’s significance, stating, “This faith revival is not to be taken lightly, it’s something that can restore, strengthen, and support others and allow them to have hope.” With Cabrini closing, the event also aimed to ease anxieties. Renteria added, “Cabrini is closing, and a lot of people are anxious, worried, and don’t know where their next destination is, so having a faith revival during this time will be a great opportunity for them to leave better than ever.” Renteria was also keynote speaker for the event. He emphasized the importance of reconnecting with our faith and reassured listeners that they are never without support.

Looking to get involved in Campus Ministry?

Cabrini’s Campus Ministry welcomes students to an environment where a deep sense of belonging comes together with spiritual connections to God, community, and self. Here, the belief is that with God’s strength we can overcome all challenges. Engagement with Campus Ministry offers students not just a chance to connect with others who share similar beliefs but also serves as a platform to deepen their faith within the Cabrini community through campus involvement.

Located on the third floor of Founders Hall, Campus Ministry is open to all looking to embrace their faith and engage meaningfully with the community. For further details and to explore involvement opportunities, go to https://www.cabrini.edu/about/departments/campus-ministry. Students are also encouraged to reach out to Sister Christine Marie Baltas, MSC (’66), cmb372@cabrini.edu, Associate in Campus Ministry, and Antoinette Reaves, Director of Campus Ministry, ar7035@cabrini.edu, for more information.