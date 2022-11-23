Coping with the pandemic and new social life

By Santino Terranova
February 4, 2022

Image portraying what in person classes look like on a college campus during a pandemic. Image taken from Creative Commons.
Image portraying what in person classes look like on a college campus during a pandemic. Image taken from Creative Commons.
Coronavirus Illinois: Chicago top doctor provides update on COVID vaccine, mask mandate; says rules could end after omicron surge - ABC7 Chicago
A sign in Chicago, IL reminding guests to wear a face mask. Photo by ABC7 Chicago

Social life for students on college campus’ during the COVID-19 pandemic has been completely redefined. The guidelines that have been put in place across the nation have caused a social disconnect between people. Communication between those that aren’t familiar with each other has been disengaging since many social distancing guidelines have been around. 

“I’ve gotten more separated from people but I still haven’t adapted that well, I’m still getting into it,” Amir Elis, freshman business management major, said. Elis refers to adapting to the way things have been with the guidelines in place; he wants to adapt better.

Many people may still struggle to adjust to their new social life because it isn’t what it used to be.

Elis said, “It’s gotten a little tougher because you don’t want to be near people you don’t really know. We’re in the middle of a pandemic and everything is a little bit more difficult and inaccessible.” 

It can be difficult to live in the world we live in right now if you don’t know anyone. Lots of people have become fairly uncomfortable out in public due to the new variants of the pandemic arriving and the rising spike in cases. It has been in the best interest of many to not communicate with unfamiliar people. 

“They keep their distance, but they also try at times to communicate with one another from afar. It’s more digital, everything is more digital now,” Elis said.

The biggest change Elis has seen is the attempts people make to communicate with others from a distance and having to do so makes social life during the pandemic much harder.

COVID-19 in pictures: social distancing around the world | World Economic Forum
People in line socially distancing from one another with markers on the ground. Photo by World Economic Forum.

“I’ve adapted pretty well. I’m on the soccer team here so I was able to be around my team, bond with them, learn from and grow from each other,” Na’im Roberts, sophomore exercise and health major, said.

Roberts said his way of communicating with others before the pandemic has changed. “I’ve had to reach out more socially through Instagram and phone number. I would have to talk to my coach online and even my friends. My roommates now, we’ve had to talk through group chats and texts.”

Connecting with others online continues to become more vital than ever in one’s social life.

He said not many things are continuing face-to-face but rather more so virtual. The social life of those that remain virtual during the pandemic can find it increasingly troubling to socialize since they’ve been isolating themselves from others.

Roberts’ social life in public during the pandemic has been affected.

He said, “I try to be respectful because we are in a pandemic and I try to keep my distance. Also, I know you’re not required to have a mask outside, but I personally feel like maybe you should have a mask on just to assure everyone stays healthy.”

People like Roberts have found it necessary to wear masks outdoors.

Mask-wearing outdoors has been an adaptation people have made as the pandemic has continued. It’s taken off even more as new variants of it have spread. Coping with the changes in social life, they’ve changed the way of communicating.

GIVE FEEDBACK

Santino Terranova

Hi, my name is Santino Terranova but you can call me Sonny! I’m from Norristown, Pa and currently a junior digital communications/social media major with a sports communications minor. I hold the Sports Editor position for The Loquitur where I oversee the sports section. I like reporting on sports content considering I’m a diehard Philadelphia Eagles and 76ers fan. A career goal of mine is to become a full-time play-by-play sports broadcaster! I love seeing the game in person and getting to call it live is a big dream of mine. A couple fun facts about me is I’m a big sneakerhead, and I went to every Philadelphia Eagles’ home game during the 2021-22 season. I also hold the Music Director position for Cabrini’s student-ran radio station which streams online only and host my own two hour weekly show with the station.

You May Also Like

A very COVID-19 Thanksgiving: Staying connected during a pandemic

By Angelica Lara | November 22, 2020

1 virus, thousands dead and many more infected

By Layal Srour | March 9, 2020
LOQ iss 3 resized

Click here to check out our latest edition!
LOQ iss 3 resized

Click here to check out our latest edition!

Perspectives

Was declaring my major during the end of sophomore year too late?

By Lashay Smith | November 17, 2022

Saying diversity is important is not enough

By Loquitur Editorial Board | November 15, 2022

How to survive college as an introvert

By Micah Balobalo | November 14, 2022

Listen Up

watch

Scroll to Top
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap