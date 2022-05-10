Saying goodbye to summer and saying hello to school

The new school year has quickly approached and some may say that summer was too fast. Whether you had an eventful summer full of beaches and vacations or not so exciting summers that just involved working, we can all agree that it is hard to get back into a steady pace of working and studying.

Going back to college after having a pretty great summer is sort of heartbreaking. I had a summer where I had little to no responsibility and to just come back to school was disheartening.

I am not going to lie to you, getting back into the whole late night study sessions and writing assignments is pretty tiring after having a relaxing summer. However, as difficult as it may sound, I think going back to school helps me stay organized and responsible.

One way that I start to prepare myself for school is by having a countdown on a calendar until the day I leave for school. This way, I can organize my time for enjoying my last days of summer while I pack for school.

Many can agree that because we have had a break from waking up and going to sleep at reasonable times, it is now difficult to have a correct sleep schedule now. This makes it more difficult for us to get back into the habit of going to school.

There are, however, ways for people to get out of the hard transitioning phase of saying goodbye to summer. These ways can help your move back to school a little easier.

One way to have an easy transition back to school is to fix your sleep schedule. It is hard for students to want to be in early classes without the proper amount of sleep. Fixing your sleep schedule is essential to having a positive attitude when heading back to school.

According to Sleep.org, “Without the structure of school, kids tend to stay up later—sometimes much later—and not sleep in consistently enough to make up for it.”

This causes students to be unprepared for waking up at a reasonable time for school without the feeling of being exhausted.

This problem can be easily fixed. I changed my sleep schedule by making sure I get into bed at a reasonable time and do not go on my phone. It is essential to keep your phone away from you when you sleep.

According to Very Well Health, “There may be rings, alerts, alarms, or lights that catch your attention. These may provoke an awakening. If you have already fallen asleep, but forget to place your phone in a night or airplane mode, random text messages or calls may wake you. This can fragment sleep quality.”

Getting enough sleep is really the most important thing for going back to school. I hate having to wake up for an early class when I cannot fall asleep until 3 a.m. and I can safely say other students do as well.

Another tactic I have for preparing for school is by creating your calendar for school. Designing a calendar to show which days you have certain classes personally helps me feel that I am prepared to go back to school.

Hopefully some of these ideas make others feel less anxious about going back to school. These little tips personally help me transition from a great summer to a hopefully great semester.