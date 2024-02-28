“Punished for Dreaming:” Cabrini’s final Urban Education Symposium

Image

By Chris Perri
February 28, 2024

Dr. Ron Whitaker (left) and Dr. Bettina L. Love (right) onstage during Love's Q&A session. Photo by Chris Perri.
Dr. Ron Whitaker (left) and Dr. Bettina L. Love (right) onstage during Love's Q&A session. Photo by Chris Perri.

Grace Hall was packed on Thursday, Feb. 15 for Cabrini’s seventh annual (and final) Shirley Dixon Celebration of Urban Education Symposium. 

This year’s symposium featured a keynote presentation from Dr. Bettina L. Love. Love holds the William F. Russell Professorship at Teachers College, Columbia University and is the co-founder of the Abolitionist Teaching Network. She is currently promoting her new book, “Punished For Dreaming: How School Reform Harms Black Children and How We Heal.” 

The symposium, hosted by Cabrini’s Center for Urban Education, Equity, and Improvement (CUEEI), was first held in 2017. It was founded by CUEEI director Dr. Ronald W. Whitaker II, and Cabrini Vice President of Mission, DEIB and Student Engagement Dr. Angela Campbell.  

Named for and held annually in honor of the late Dr. Shirley Dixon, a professor in the education department the symposium has featured past speakers such as author and anti-racist activist Tim Wise and activist and social critic Dr. Cornel West. “We said, ‘We need to bring in some of the leading scholars and thought leaders to challenge us about social justice and inclusivity’,” Whitaker said. 

Students from the Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School in Wilmington, DE performing a praise dance. Photo by Chris Perri.

“[Dixon] was one of the first individuals at Cabrini to really focus on urban education and making sure we treated all students fairly,” Whitaker said. “Myself and Dr. Angela Campbell decided we have to honor her. She put in so many decades in terms of being a champion and trailblazer for equitable education.” 

Prior to the keynote address, students from the Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School in Wilmington, DE performed a praise dance. An awards ceremony followed; recipients included several members of Cabrini’s faculty: Dr. Tom Conway, Dr. Zakia Y. Gates, Dr. Angela Campbell, and Dr. Beverly Bryde.

Dr. Love’s presentation 

In her address, Love argued that educational reform and crime reform have become intertwined, and have severely harmed black children over the past 40 years. She referred to children born in the 1980s and 90s as being the main victims of racism in education. 

Love cited examples such as the War on Drugs, the D.A.R.E. program, and the societal label of Black children as “crack babies” and “superpredators” as being some of the factors that have played into educational racism. She argued that much of the data from the 1980s and 90s is skewed or misinterpreted, and has been used to put racist policies in place. 

Love also discussed the topic of book bans in schools, and cited an article that revealed that 60 percent of all book challenges nationwide during the 2021-22 school year came from just 11 individuals. 

Speaking to the topic of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, or DEI, Love emphasized the point that DEI work is powerless if it has no staff, funding, or resources. She also argued that there is a difference between “allies” of racial justice and “co-conspirators.” She stated that allies are those who are supportive of racial justice but don’t take any direct action. 

Love gave the example of a co-conspirator in a white man named James Tyson, who in 2015 assisted a Black racial justice activist named Bree Newsome in removing a Confederate flag from the South Carolina state capitol building, ten days after Dylann Roof killed eight Black parishioners and their pastor Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. 

While Newsome scaled the flagpole, Tyson held onto it after police threatened to use their Tasers on Newsome, so that if they did, Tyson would be electrocuted as well. Both were arrested immediately upon Newsome’s return to the ground. 

Concluding her presentation, Love argued that the only way to heal the racism in education is through reparations. She gave a breakdown of the costs of different types of educational racism over the past 40 years, amounting to a total of $2 trillion. 

Leaving a legacy

With Cabrini closing its doors at the end of the year, Whitaker spoke on the legacy of the symposium. “The work doesn’t end, it’s a new beginning,” he said. “Cabrini is closing, but I believe that not just tonight’s talk, but the last seven years become an opportunity for open doors in terms of what’s next.”  

 

Image

Chris Perri

My name is Chris Perri, and I'm a sophomore digital communications and social media major from Havertown, PA. This is my first year working on the Loquitur, and I look forward to learning how to report accurately and effectively, as well as working with and learning from the editors and photographers. My main interests within reporting are sports, current events, and local news. After college, I hope to pursue a career in journalism or somewhere in the social media industry. I'm hoping to possibly intern in the field of social media marketing, which is a specific interest of mine. Outside of school, I'm passionate about listening to and writing music. I've played the guitar since 2016, and spent time in a band from 2017-2020. I also hope to get into photography and videography, which I took an interest in after taking a basic photography class in high school, as well as video production here at Cabrini.

watch

