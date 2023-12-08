Philly sports create community

What a time to be a Philly sports fan.

Over the last two years, Philadelphia sports fans were treated to remarkable playoff runs, spectacular moments, and seasons that will be talked about for years to come. Between the Phillies’ Red October postseason campaigns, the Eagles’ 2022-23 run to the Super Bowl, and the Sixers consistently being a playoff contender, Philly teams have served as a memorable backdrop for the college experience.

Sports can provide a welcome change and a distraction from students’ busy academic lives. Taking a few hours to watch our favorite teams play helps to take our minds off of schoolwork for a bit and is a perfect way to unwind.

Philadelphia sports’ success is also a welcome change of pace, as in recent years things weren’t so fun to watch. For example, the Phillies struggled through most of the last decade and have only begun to perform at a playoff level over the last couple of seasons. Similarly, the 76ers haven’t missed the playoffs since 2017, but that streak came after several tough first few years of “The Process.”

Even with the ups and downs that come with rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, being able to experience the atmosphere of a city throughout a 2022 season that saw them go all the way to the Super Bowl is something we will always remember. The best part wasn’t even the result on the scoreboard. It was all of the watch parties hosted, the hours spent yelling “Go birds,” and the close proximity we had to the team all year long.

Philadelphia is such a unique sports town, and Cabrini’s location gives us unprecedented access to everything happening in the professional sports world. A simple train ride downtown puts us in the stadium district where sports fans can unite and experience the energy surrounding the Philadelphia Sports Complex.

Outsiders stand in awe at Citizens Bank Park, Wells Fargo Center, and Lincoln Financial Field all being walking distance from each other connected by parking lots filled with passionate fans. From the pregame tailgates to the postgame celebrations, there is nothing that matches what Philadelphia fans bring to the game-day environment. Our passion is unrivaled and players across all of Philadelphia’s teams truly take it to heart. One prime example was a newspaper layout night where we streamed Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Phillies and Diamondbacks on the massive new TV in the Loquitur newsroom. The Phillies won 10-0 and the game added a level of excitement to our jobs.

The players truly understand their fans’ love and appreciation for the teams, and they do their best to reciprocate that sentiment. Bryce Harper, the Phillies star first baseman, said at a 2023 National League Division Series press conference, “I love this place. There’s nothing like coming into [Citizens Bank Park] and playing in front of these fans. I signed here for a reason, to do everything I could to bring back a trophy to this town.”

The density of small colleges and universities in the greater Philadelphia area gives even more opportunities for students to take advantage of the talent performing in South Philly. One of the highlights of the 2023 fall semester was the return of Cabrini’s “Night at the Phillies,” where students bought discounted tickets to watch one of the best teams in baseball. Students could escape the rigors of their college classes, spend quality time with their friends, and see firsthand the magic that Philadelphia sports bring to our community.

Sports bring people together, and there’s nothing that Cabrini students love more than taking advantage of the best sports town in the country.