Sass drives in big W with weekly award

By Gianna McGann
November 3, 2022

Award winner, Frankie Sass, in the Dixon Center. Photo by Gianna McGann.

A freshman here at Cabrini was awarded the Men’s Golf Player of The Week award. Frankie Sass, freshman business major with a marketing minor, took home the award.

Sass has been playing golf for about 10 years since he was eight years old.  He said, “Honestly, it felt pretty good when I found out I won the award, especially since I am only a freshman and still have three more years to show my full potential.”

Choosing Cabrini

“I chose Cabrini because I wanted to play collegiate golf and compete, and they had the coaching staff and accolades that showed they were a serious program. I almost knew that this would be the school I was choosing right after my visit because everything about it seemed right. The players and coaching staff were very welcoming, we as players have access to our home course almost whenever we want, and the campus was a bonus on top of all of the other perks,” Sass said.

Sass at the White Manor Country Club driving range. Photo by Frankie Sass.

He said that when he won the award, no one presented it to him because everyone sort of knew he was going to be the week’s recipient; he had the best score in the conference that week. He has a scoring average of four over par, with one top-three finish and one top-20 finish.

Brad Kane, interim head coach of both the men’s and women’s golf teams, said, “This was a well-deserved award for Frankie. He played really solid golf. A freshman shooting 71 is definitely something worth noticing as it doesn’t happen that often … I’m very proud of him.”

Sass said, “I believe the key to my success that day was getting the ball in play off the tee. It was not a relatively long course, and I knew I would have a good chance at scoring if I could give myself a decent shot into every green.”

Being able to rattle off four birdies in a row after a three-over start on his first eight holes was a huge confidence booster. After that, he was able to play steady golf for the rest of the round, especially during the second round.

“Frankie has a great way of thinking around the course and understanding what he has to do on a certain shot. He doesn’t always try to do too much and stays within himself. It’s usually a little rare to find younger players who can control themselves and not get too worked up when they hit a bad shot. His mental fortitude is a real plus,” Kane said.

Men’s golf team

The men’s golf team’s current season record puts them at an average of 307.3 for a four-player team.

Their most recent match was The Melee, which was a two-day tournament that took place at Riverview Country Club in Easton, Pennsylvania from Oct. 15-16. Cabrini finished with a score of 651 over the two days, and Frankie finished with a personal score of 156 and tied for 28th. These results led to Cabrini placing 10th out of the 11 teams that participated.

Gianna McGann

Hello, my name is Gianna McGann. I am a sophomore majoring in digital communications and social media, and minoring in theater. My position this year on the Loquitur is reporter. A fun fact about myself is that I am on the Autism Spectrum. I have a condition called Asperger's Syndrome. My career goals are to figure out some way to combine my major and minor in a job field that I enjoy, whether it's an acting job or something relating to social media platforms. I don't have a particular kind of content that I want to report on. I am interested in learning about all the different categories, whether it's lifestyles, sports, or news.

Community is everything

By Loquitur Editorial Board | November 2, 2022

Much at stake during midterm elections

By Victoria Emmitt | November 1, 2022

Taking a break from these damaging social media platforms

By Isaiah Dickson | October 23, 2022

