Brad Kane as the new interim head coach of the men’s and women’s golf teams

When he was younger, Brad Kane, the new interim head coach of Cabrini’s men’s and women’s golf teams, never imagined coaching a college sport. But, he decided to give it a try and it opened up many different opportunities for him along the way.

Appointed the position in Sept. 2022 by Kate Corcoran, director of athletics and recreation since 2021, Kane served as the assistant coach for men’s and women’s golf since Feb. 2020.

As head coach, he’s responsible for what goes on with the team from practices, tournaments, and getting his players ready for the season.

Golf has always been a part of his life. “I’ve worked in the golf industry for the last 20 years. I was a golf pro, and I wrote about golf, so I’ve done a lot of different things with the sport,” Kane said.

He coached for other schools besides Cabrini, such as Penn State, Harrisburg, and La Salle University. He enjoys working as a golf coach and with both teams to be supportive and help make them better players. When offered the position, Kane was very happy and gratified.

“Coaching a college golf team was just sort of a natural outgrowth,” Kane said.

The position came at the right time for him, he was excited to stick around and spend time with the players on the team. “I wanted to be here for those seniors this year to kind of see them off and send them off on a high note,” Kane said.

Positive outlooks of a coach

Within the two years that Kane has been a coach, he’s created bonds with the players, and shown them skills, knowledge, and experiences. Jonathan Papp, a graduate student, said, “He knows what he’s doing. He’s spent a lot of time with golf, and he was the head coach at La Salle so he’s experienced [with] Division I and Division III. Really excited to have him on board this year.”

“He brings a lot of structure and organization to the team, and it’s something that this team can learn from,” Papp said.

When problems or situations occur, a coach must maintain a positive attitude to set an example for the team. Kane said there is always room for some improvement.

“I have to remind myself every now and then that I may be disappointed in a bad shot or something, but my players are also disappointed in themselves. I have to help them pick up the pieces and have a positive outlook. That is definitely something to improve on,” Kane said.

Kane and the men’s and women’s golf teams look forward to this season. They’re focused on competing at a high level and building relationships.