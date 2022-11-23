Fly Eagles fly or cry Eagles cry: Is it time to panic in Philadelphia?

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of their first Super Bowl title, defeating the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII. Finally, after 57 years, Philadelphia is a city of Super Bowl champions.

Despite the Super Bowl win, reality has set in, and life goes on. The Eagles may have won their first championship, but now it is time to become defending champions.

So far this preseason, the Eagles have not been the same team they were last year, especially on offense. The Eagles are 1-3 in the preseason, and most recently defeated the New York Jets, 10-9.

Despite the recent win, Super Bowl LII MVP, Nick Foles, has had a rough preseason. In the game last week he was sacked in the end zone, and hurt his shoulder.

During the preseason, Foles has not looked like the quarterback that threw for 373 yards with three touchdowns in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles star quarterback, Carson Wentz, and star wide receiver, Alshon Jeffery, are going to miss a couple of weeks of the regular season. Wentz is recovering from an ACL tear and Jeffery is recovering from shoulder surgery.

What do the Eagles have to do to turn around a rough preseason?

Despite the preseason struggles, fans and media members have to realize that it is only the preseason. If preseason really mattered, last year’s Cleveland Browns would have won the Super Bowl.

The Browns went 4-0 last year in the preseason and ended up going 0-16 for the season.

The Eagles have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, playing seven teams that made the postseason last year; Jacksonville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Minnesota, New Orleans, Carolina and Los Angeles. However, the Eagles have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL.

The Eagles have six pro bowlers on their team from last season which ranked second in the NFL for most pro bowlers on a roster. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only NFL team that had more. This Eagles team is deep and ready to bring the city its second Lombardi trophy.

Are Eagles Fans Concerned?

Shawn Kelly, a die hard Eagles fan, is not concerned at all with the team’s preseason performance.

“If they get it together they will get it together. If they don’t, they don’t. I am still going to be an Eagles fan,” Kelly said.

Dr. Joseph Romano, who was there when the Eagles won the 1960 NFL Championship, is not concerned with the Eagles play on the field. However, Romano raises concern on a different part of the game.

“The way they play football now, it is like a demolition derby out there,” Romano said.

Eagles fans are excited to finally see some football once again. Between the fans and last years win, the city of brotherly love is all smiles and happiness from last season, that there is no room for concern right now.

If the Eagles play terribly in the regular season, then we will have a different discussion.

For now, Fly Eagles Fly is the talk of the NFL and they are the defending Super Bowl champions.