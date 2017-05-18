Floyd recognized with the Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges Award

Video by Marissa Roberto, Shannon Finn and Eric Stone

Loquitur media Canva

Cabrini University is full of students competing and striving to be their absolute very best. When you continue to consistently work hard, there’s only a matter of time before you are recognized for your effort. This is the case for Jordan Floyd as she was awarded the Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges award.

Floyd, who is a senior, currently majors in social work and minors in black studies. She has worked hard all of her four years at Cabrini. She focused very much on academics and strived to be the very best that she could be. She is one or 15 seniors in the entire 2017 class being recognized for this achievement.

The road to academic success hasn’t always been easy for Floyd; there are several different challenges that students face through out their four years at Cabrini. One of those challenges is actually picking a major.

“You have to at least pick your major by your junior year; you are stuck with it unless you don’t want to graduate on time. That’s a scary situation to have to start over,” Floyd told Loquitur media.

After graduation Floyd is making her way to graduate school. She applied to several schools and received acceptance letters. One of the schools she received acceptance to was the University of Pennsylvania, which has a 9.4% acceptance rate. She turned down UPenn and decided to study at West Chester University because it fits her needs more.

Henry Pettus Randall Jr. founded The Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges back in 1934. He was student at the University of Alabama. While in school Randall received many offers to join honor societies but could not because of the high cost of some of their membership fees. This struggle inspired him to create an honors program that was based on academic achievement and not money and thus this honor society was created. Now 83 years later the Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges2q still lives up to the standard that Randall set.

The Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges is a prestigious award to receive. This award goes out every year to 15 students. Students from more than 1,000 schools and universities could receive possibly this notion. It is a honor and privilege for Floyd to be nominated and picked from a plethora of possible students. The Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges award has become one of the most highly regarded and long-standing honors programs in the nation. The selections for this award are made every fall by each school. The individuals that nominate the students to receive the award usually are usually members of the faculty, administration and the student body.

The usual nominees are very well rounded and are usually involved around campus. This is certainly the case for as this was a notion that she seemed highly deserving of.