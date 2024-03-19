Easter events: celebrate the season in Wayne

With Easter just around the corner, students are gearing up for a season filled with excitement and community gatherings. Various events are popping up like springtime daffodils on and off-campus, offering a chance to celebrate together. From egg hunts to brunches with the Easter Bunny, there’s plenty of fun to be had, offering a break from the stressful academic life, and providing opportunities to come together and create lasting memories.

So, grab your baskets and get ready for an egg-cellent time!

Cabrini Easter Egg Hunt hosted by SEaL, Thursday, March 21, Noon – 3 p.m.

Join the excitement of an Easter Egg Hunt at Cabrini University! The hunt begins at the GR Commons. Get ready to scour the campus in search of hidden treasures filled with toys, candy, and exciting prizes. Keep your eyes peeled for special eggs holding vouchers for movie tickets, Amazon Gift Cards, and bookstore merchandise. Plus, lucky hunters might discover eggs with prizes like an Amazon Echo Dot or Beats headphones! Rain or shine.

Easter Bunny Visit, Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m. – Noon at Lancaster County Farmer’s Market: 389 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne

Come to the market to meet the Market Easter Bunny, get a picture and treat for boys and girls of all ages. Step into the market’s festive atmosphere and immerse yourself in the excitement of the season. The beloved bunny will be eagerly waiting to pose for photos.

In addition to meeting the Easter Bunny, guests can explore the vibrant market, browsing through a delightful array of fresh produce, artisanal goods, and handcrafted treasures. Indulge your senses as you sample delicious treats and discover unique finds from local vendors.

Easter Bunny Brunch Sunday, March 24, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Di Bruno Bros: 375 W. Lancaster Ave, Wayne

https://dibruno.com/easter-2024

Delight in an Easter Bunny Brunch at Di Bruno Bros. in Wayne. Bring your appetite for a scrumptious brunch experience and come on over for a chance to meet and snap photos with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. – noon. The menu will consist of brisket hash and egg bowl, easter pie, bagel and lox, breakfast pizza, and much more! Anyone can enjoy Easter-themed crafts and activities while creating memories with family and friends. No reservations required, so join the festive fun! Di Bruno’s is a specialty food retailer, cheese market, and italian market that has been running for over 80 years!

Jamie Meyers, the cheese team lead at Di Bruno Bros, said, “It’s a wonderful welcoming environment and I fell in love with it immediately.”

They have multiple locations in the Wayne and Philadelphia areas.

Tredyffrin Township Egg Hunt Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Wilson Farm Park: 500 Lee Road, Chesterbrook

https://www.tredyffrin.org/services/parks-recreation/community-events/easter-egg-hunt

Embark on an exciting adventure at Wilson Farm Park. This park has over 90 acres of land for everyone to enjoy. Bring your own basket and join in the festivities with face painting, music, and plenty of treats to discover. No registration necessary just bring your enthusiasm and get ready for a morning of egg hunting fun!

Easter Tea, Friday, March 29 – Sunday, March 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at A Taste of Britain: 503 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne

https://atobritain.com/events-specials/

Raise your teacups and toast to Easter joy at A Taste of Britain. Indulge in the elegance of an Easter Tea celebration with loved ones. Savor delectable treats and sip on exquisite teas while basking in the festive atmosphere.

One customer said, “I love coming here because the staff is so accommodating and passionate about their menu.”

The menu consists of shepherd’s pie, goat cheese & asparagus tart, strawberry ginger poppy seed scones, lavender blueberry macarons, and much more. Make your reservation now! Make this Easter weekend a truly special occasion with a delightful tea experience.

Don’t miss out on these egg-cellent Easter events!