Envisioning 2024 with SEaL

On Thursday, Jan. 25, the Center for Student Engagement and Leadership, SEaL, hosted a fun-filled vision board-making event on campus. The purpose of the event was for students to come together, have a good time, and create lasting memories for Cabrini’s final semester.

Bridget O’Donnell, director of SEaL, said, “It’s the beginning of a new year and we wanted to get students to start thinking about their goals for the semester and what they want to see happen by the end of 2024.”

SEaL’s impact on Cabrini students

SEaL plays a vital role in advancing the mission and core values of Cabrini University by creating involvement opportunities that inspire students to actively participate in campus life. Emphasizing inclusivity, SEaL serves as a hub where Cabrini students can discover their communities and connections. Its main goal is to provide diverse outlets for engagement and foster an inclusive campus experience for all Cabrini students.

The purpose of a vision board is to visually represent one’s aspirations. It is a collage of pictures, quotes, and phrases that help inspire you to manifest your dreams and goals. You can print or cut photos from magazines. Your vision board is tailored to what you want to make out of your life. By creating a vision board, students can provide clarity and focus on what they want to achieve, such as career, relationships, health, personal growth, and more.

Safiya Sakho, sophomore, said, “I’ve always wanted to make a vision board, and this is a great time to do it.”

The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and was even accompanied by a Korean fusion food truck outside of Founder’s Hall. SEaL provided a handful of students with canvases, books, paper, scissors, markers, stylish tape, stickers, and even old Cabrini magazines to create their perfect vision board.

Symone Loving, junior, said, “I happened to stop by The Grill and saw the event. I like vision boards, so I came to make one. I think they are a great way to set your goals for the year.” If a student participated in the event, they received a ticket for a free meal from the food truck. O’Donnell said, “It’s a nice stress reliever and we partnered with Campus Ministry to have the food truck to draw people around.”

Visualizing success

SEaL Program Assistant and 2023 Cabrini alumna, Je La Boulden, said, “New year, new us! People can come and get their ideas mapped out for the year and just have a good time.”

“A lot of people are visual learners, so why just keep that in the classroom? Do what makes you happy,” Boulden said.

Having a visual reminder of goals helps students stay focused on what they want to achieve. It can serve as a daily reminder of what we want to accomplish and keep us motivated and on track for this year.

O’Donnell said, “It’s a good way for students to start visualizing what they want out of their year.” A lot of students’ goals for this year should include receiving good grades in their classes. Creating a vision board can help students stay motivated and focused on completing classes and finishing the year out with academic excellence.

Sakho said, “It’s a great way to map out visually what you want to do and what you want to see yourself do. It can motivate you to actually achieve the ideas you’ve always planned to do.”

As the event concluded, students left not only with their motivational vision boards but also a renewed sense of determination. By envisioning a bright school year for themselves, they are motivated to achieve their aspirations and dreams.