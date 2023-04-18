Cabrini Public Safety gets a new director

Joeseph Fusco has been the director of public safety at Cabrini University. It was recently announced that Fusco would be leaving Cabrini University. Jeremy O’Neill will replace Fusco as public safety director.

Since coming to Cabrini in December 2015, Fusco made his decision to leave for his family. His new position at Allied Universal as a Business Development Manager will allow him to spend more time with his family. On Monday, April 2, O’Neil officially took over. O’Neil has 18 years of experience in the military and law enforcement, he recently served as Regional Director of Operations and Security for the entire state of Delaware at a private security company.

Fusco gave some thoughts about leaving. “It is with a truly heavy heart I decided to leave Cabrini,” Fusco said. “I have come to love this place truly, from students asking me to be a judge three years running for the Mr. and Mrs. Cabrini pageant, being able to watch two full classes from 1st year to commencement, and even bringing my family to share in traditions such as Christmas at Cabrini with my Cabrini family is something I will never forget,”

Fusco’s Tenure

Throughout his tenure as Director of Public Safety, Fusco was behind many changes to the public safety department. This includes the university regularly doing lockdown drills to prepare students for active shooter situations better. Also, throughout the campus, there are now more automatic external defibrillators, improved cameras in residence halls, and officers now carry Narcan in their emergency bags. Fusco also brought Cabrini its first campus and emergency notification app with the CavsConnect app, which took two years to develop.

Fusco’s impact has been felt by many of his colleagues. “Joe has continuously demonstrated that his priority is to support Cabrini University,” said Robert Parry, investigator, and Education officer at Cabrini University. “He has gone above and beyond to ensure the safety and security of each student, employee, and visitor at Cabrini.”

New director steps in

Since taking over officially, O’Neil already is already settling in nicely. “Anybody who walks around Cabrini for one day realizes it’s a beautiful place to work, beautiful place to come and have an education,” O’Neil said. He

hopes to continue what’s already in place saying, “I feel that there’s a great system for all students and faculty to continue on having a safe place for education and to work.”

“I believe anybody with a vast amount of experience in law enforcement is very quickly able to transition into a public safety department aspect,” O’Neil said.

Public safety and O’Neil’s office is located inside Maguire House next to East Residence Hall alongside Residential Boulevard. Public Safety is open 24 hours a day every day. You can reach Public Safety by phone (610-902-8111) or through the CavConnect app.