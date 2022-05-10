Cabrini’s athletics prepares for homecoming weekend

Cabrini University’s homecoming is this weekend. If anyone is confused on what to do this weekend at Cabrini, you should attend some of the homecoming games this weekend.

What home games are being played this weekend?

Cabrini Women’s Soccer

Cabrini Women’s Soccer has a game versus Neumann at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13. This season, the Cavaliers are 7-3 and have a 4-1 record at home.

Neumann this season is 5-6-1 and has a 1-2-1 record on the road this season. Neumann lost to Wesley last weekend and had no games until this weekend.

The Cavaliers are led by junior, Katelyn Gilinger, who leads the team with four goals, 10 points and has three game-winning goals this season. Diana Vansickle, another junior, ranks second on the team with eight points and is tied with four goals this season.

Last season, the teams tied 2-2 in a classic showdown. The last time Neumann has defeated Cabrini was in 2013 when they won 2-1.

“We have a lot more intensity in our practices before homecoming games,” junior Maddy Wojton said.

Not only is this a homecoming game for Cabrini, this is an important game to win, coming from a tie last season.

“That is a huge conference game for us, especially because we tied them last year,” sophomore Brianna Blair said.

Cabrini women’s tennis

Cabrini Women’s Tennis is playing Penn State Berks at 1 p.m. at the Dixon Courts. This season, the women’s tennis team is 0-3, but is looking to bounce back in a big way this weekend.

Penn State Berks is 0-1 for the season and, like Cabrini, is searching for its first victory of the season.

This is the first time ever that these two teams will play each other in women’s tennis.

Preparing for the homecoming games

Besides the actual games, another aspect of homecoming weekend is the preparation of the event. David Howell, the athletics communication director at Cabrini, treats the homecoming games as any other Saturday with another home event.

“We will do the same preview, put our scripts in with game announcements, building programs and building things for social media. Some of those things will change a little bit and focus on the alumni more,” Howell said.

Homecoming weekend for the sports media aspect is like any other Saturday. Either way, this will be a long and busy day for the sports media.