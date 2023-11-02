Cabrini women’s golf secures 2nd place in AEC Fall Championship

By Emma Regulski
November 2, 2023

Members of the women's golf team pose with the runner-up plaque. Photo courtesy of Ashley Ea.
On a chilly Monday, October 16 in Fleetwood, PA, the Cabrini Women’s Golf showcased its skills at the Atlantic East Conference championship, held at Golden Oaks Golf Club. The challenging course stretched out over 5,140 yards, providing a rigorous test for all competitors. 

Ashley Ea, a junior computer science major, said, “It was so cold and that did affect the flight of the ball.” 

The Atlantic East Conference golf championship. Photo by Ashley Ea.

In a fiercely contested event, Cabrini emerged as the second-place finishers, posting an impressive team total of 398 out of an overall total of 1,489. Marymount University secured first place with a team total of 313 (+25), Marywood University finished in third place with a total of 429 (+141), and Neumann University took fourth place with a score of 349 (+133).

The Cavaliers exhibited remarkable skill and determination but were ultimately edged out by Marymount University, who clinched their fifth consecutive championship title.

Katherine Gaffney, freshman criminology major, said, “We went in with a goal of placing second as a team and it did turn out that way. We knew early on we would secure the second-place spot.” 

Daly Ewing, senior finance major, said, “During the round I was half nervous and half excited. I think a little nerves are always good to have because they motivate you to be better.” 

Impressive performance 

The Cabrini golfers left their mark on the unusual course. “There was a triple bogey max per hole which limited the amount of shots you could take,” Ea said. “It was an odd roll. We have never played that before in AECs. We have only ever done double par.” 

Ea led the charge for the Cavaliers, carding a respectable total of 85 (+13). Her performance led her into the top five on the tournament leaderboard, securing a fifth place finish. Freshman Katherine Gaffney wasn’t far behind, impressively posting a score of 103 (+31) that positioned her in a tie for ninth place with senior Daly Ewing, who matched Gaffney’s score. Senior Kylie Ennis delivered a commendable performance with a score of 107 (+35), which resulted in a tie for 12th place with junior Emma Kensey from Neumann University. Meanwhile, senior Sara Hussey scored 115 (+43), securing the 14th position in the rankings. 

Notable achievements 

The recent athletic showdown at the Atlantic East Conference championship not only displayed a remarkable performance, but also celebrated the academic excellence of the athletes from Cabrini Women’s Golf. Ea’s performance on the golf course garnered her a well-deserved position on the All-Conference first team. Her impressive scorecard led her into the elite ranks of golfers recognized for their achievements.

Players on the Golden Oaks golf course. Photo by Ashley Ea.

Gaffney and Ewing both earned All-Conference second team honors. Gaffney and Ewing achieved a birdie, one stroke under par on an individual hole, during the competition, an achievement shared by only the two out of the five golfers. Ewing’s accomplishments extended beyond the fairways as she was honored with the Atlantic East Elite 20 Award. This recognized her as the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA among her peers, underscoring her commitment to both academic and athletic excellence. 

“I believed in all of my teammates and knew that good things were well within reach. After the match I was nothing but excited and proud. I was proud of how I played, and I was proud of each of my teammates,” Ewing said. 

From fairway to finish line 

The Atlantic East Conference championship marked the final round of golf for the Women’s Golf team this fall season and the last golf season for the Cavaliers. “I was super skeptical coming in as the only freshman to play with the school closing. It makes me really upset that I can’t keep playing with them here, but all the girls are amazing, and we have such a good connection,” said Gaffney. 

Emma Regulski

