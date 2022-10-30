Cabrini men lose the battle of Eagle Road

The Cabrini men’s basketball ball team fell short of a victory after a short come-back. The team was in the lead shortly into the second half, but was unable to keep it.

The Cavaliers held what was both their home and season-opener on Tuesday, Nov. 13. They played against the Eastern Eagles in what many call the battle of Eagle Road.

The blue and white lost by only five points after falling behind by 17 points in the first half. The team was led by senior Anthony Wright-Downing, who scored 29 points and broke his record for steals.

Eastern dominated a majority of the first half as they had shot percentages while Cabrini made very few of their own shots into the basket.

It wasn’t until the second half that Cabrini started to pick up the pace. The team scored more than double the amount of points as their opposition in the first few minutes of the second half.

The Cavaliers took the lead, but soon lost it as Eastern scored 11 unanswered points.

During the second half Cabrini nearly doubled their scoring percentage on shots.

“I think we’re looking pretty good, and I think we have a good shot in this new league,” DeVahnte Mosley, senior forward, said. “We only graduated two guys last year so we’ve got a lot of experience on this team and I’m sure we’ll do really well.”

Mosley was excited before the game and still has high hopes for their team in the upcoming season as well as the tournament.

The Cavaliers will compete in the Chuck Rensler tournament this weekend in Rochester New York. Their first game will be against Baldwin-Wallace University on Friday, Nov 16.

https://soundcloud.com/89-1-wybf/loquitur-lowdown-coach-tim-mcdonald-of-cavaliers-basketball-previews-the-season

Operations Manager John Williams interviews coach before the season starts.