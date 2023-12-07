American advocates stand strong for Ukraine

brookeprotesto

By Brooke Protesto
December 6, 2023

Two individuals protesting the war in Ukraine. Photo by Amaury Laporte from Creative commons/WikiMedia.
Two individuals protesting the war in Ukraine. Photo by Amaury Laporte from Creative commons/WikiMedia.

The war in Ukraine has not been the center of media attention lately, but it is still happening. Although it is not the media’s current spotlight, many in our area stay involved and follow the war closely. 

The war began on February 24, 2022, when Russia launched an invasion that caused an escalation of the war. Ukraine launched counteroffensives on August 29, 2022. A stalemate lasted from from November 12, 2022- June 7, 2023. Ukraine launched another counteroffensive on June 8, 2023, and it is continuing.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting. Photo from Creative Commons/WikiMedia.

Eugene Luciw, President of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America’s Philadelphia branch, does his part to support Ukraine. “I’m part of a church that has donated a lot to the Ukrainian war. I’m also on the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America organization’s national board. That organization is involved in many aspects of Ukraine’s support,” Luciw said. 

The Ukrainian war is not just about one issue. “Our Western form of government specifically and most importantly the United States form of government is democracy, liberty, freedom, freedom of expression, the ability to have personal dignity, to have diversity, and to express yourself’,” Luciw said. “These are the same principles for which the Ukrainians are standing up for.” 

Joshua Dearden, sophomore political science major said, “The war in Ukraine is directly in our sphere of influence in Europe and anything that is a Russian interest is not inherently an American interest. And if we just let a democracy fall to authoritarianism, then what does that say about us?” 

Letting Ukraine fall to dictatorship will lead to an outcome that will cause a domino effect. Luciw said. “This struggle will define the future of world events. If dictatorship wins in Ukraine, it’s going to win in Asia. The attack on Taiwan will then be imminent,” Luciw said. “We have a crisis that is in large measure fostered and promoted by Putin through his proxy Iran and also his proxy in Syria. This is the big struggle. We’re very fortunate, as Americans and the Ukrainians are willing to fight that struggle.” 

Involvement and advocacy for Ukraine

Dearden said he stays involved by following the war through different media outlets. “I get most of my news from independently sourced news from YouTube. Usually mainstream news only covers  specific stuff and they don’t cover on the ground.” Dearden said. 

Luciw does his part by advocating for Ukraine in Pennsylvania. “The most direct role that I play is in advocacy is meeting with Congresspersons, meeting with senators, meeting with members of the United States administration, meeting with local politicians, and state politicians,” Luciw said. 

President of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America’s Philadelphia branch, Eugene Luciw, speaking at the Ukrainian Folk Festival. Photo by David Gluschuk.

Luciw’s passion for Ukraine is shown through his advocacy. “Through the Ukrainian Congress Committee, millions of dollars have been raised in terms of humanitarian aid for the populace of Ukraine and for wounded soldiers. I’ve served as a spokesman for most of our organizations in the Philadelphia area.” Luciw said. “I had involvement with two district rotaries and their fundraisers raised hundreds of thousands of dollars We supplied the information, the energy, and knowledge about what is Ukraine and ways to get relief there to facilitate those types of programs.”

Advocating for Ukraine is hard work that is appreciated by many. “It has been exhausting. Those are the things that I have done, that many of my colleagues have done, and many of my friends have done. We are tired, but we continue.” Luciw said. 

The more the U.S. supports Ukraine, the higher their of chance of victory and freedom. “The Ukrainian victory will establish that democracy can and always both prevail. It will liberate that part of the world. Tens of millions of people that will live in democracy and no longer be threatened by war.” Luciw said. “We’re no longer going to have to spend assets to defend against the war. Belarus will very quickly become free. Those people want to be free.”

Here are some links to help Ukraine:

https://supportukrainenow.org/

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/News/Intercountry-Adoption-News/ukraine—fact-sheet–how-you-can-help.html

https://www.npr.org/2022/02/25/1082992947/ukraine-support-help

GIVE FEEDBACK or REQUEST A CORRECTION
brookeprotesto

Brooke Protesto

Brooke Protesto is a Junior at Cabrini University. She’s a Communications Major with a Leadership Studies Minor. Cabrini was a big part of her childhood, her father is a part of Facilities and Athletics. “Take your kid to work” day was her favorite time of the year! It was only natural for her to enroll at Cabrini. Brooke spends her time playing softball, is a Resident Assistant on campus, DJs for Cavalier Radio, and is a reporter for the Loquitur. For her last year at Cabrini, she plans to make the most of it.

You May Also Like

Dwindling campus interest on Ukraine

By Sam Kirk | November 15, 2022
People protest with powerful signs outside in the Czech Republic.

Voices of Ukraine: Volunteers, working to save refugees from war, talk of the need for prayers and to “close the sky”

By Victoria Emmitt | May 3, 2022

We stand with Ukraine: What you can do to help from Cabrini

By Sophia Gerner | March 13, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LOQ THUMB oct2023

Click here to check out our latest edition!
LOQ THUMB oct2023

Click here to check out our latest edition!

Perspectives

Cabrini: destiny, friendship, and legacy

By Hollie Havens | December 6, 2023

The freshman experience at Cabrini

By Mekhi Postell | November 27, 2023

A legacy forged at Cabrini

By Lori Cellucci | November 18, 2023

Listen Up

Season 2, Episode 3: Celebrating Cabrini and Digging into its Past

watch

Scroll to Top
Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap