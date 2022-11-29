5 things you need to do to get ready for fall

Since fall is just around the corner, here are 5 things that will ensure to get you ready for fall:

1. Visit Linvilla Orchards

Located at: 137 W Knowlton Rd, Media, PA 19063, Linvilla Orchards is a fan favorite that is guaranteed to put you in the autumn mood. They offer several family friendly activities but are most popular for their trip to Pumpkin Land. Pumpkin Land includes activities such as hayrides, train rides, pony rides and face painting all while live entertainment and music is being performed. Pumpkin Land is also known for their giant display of over 100 tons of pumpkins, in all different shapes and sizes. Linvilla Orchards also provides apple picking, fishing at Orchard Lake, corn mazes and fun music festivals!



2. Decorate your dorm/apartment

The perfect way to get yourself ready for fall, is to decorate your living space accordingly. There are easy, simple ways to decorate your room without putting a significant dent in your wallet. Walmart has a great selection of cheap but cute fall decor perfect for spicing up your room. All you need is a couple fake pumpkins to put on your desk and a couple strands of fake fall leaves to hang around your window or down your door. These few simple decor changes will put you right in the mood for this fall season.



3. Get spooked by the Eastern State Penitentiary: Terror Behind the Walls

The Eastern State Penitentiary is located at: 2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130 and is a top attraction around the Halloween season. Each Halloween the already haunted prison, built back in 1851, turns the prison into a fright fest. With 6 different themed wards of the prison, some including the “Infirmary” and the “Blood Yard”, you are almost guaranteed to scream. They even give you the option if you. would like to be pulled or grabbed by the facility actors for an extra scare.



“I think it’s definitely more worth it if you choose to get grabbed by the workers,” said sophomore marketing major Emely Taveras. If getting scared is a priority for you to get in the fall spirit, the Eastern State Penitentiary is definitely a must.

4. Try Starbucks new seasonal drinks

Having a delicious fall festive drink in your hand is an essential to get ready for fall. Starbucks has just recently came out with their brand new “Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew”. The new beverage includes Starbuck’s original cold brew, flavored with vanilla and then topped off with a pumpkin cream cold foam made from real pumpkin. Their new drink has definitely been a hit for most, but if the cold brew sounds too complicated or complex, don’t worry they still have their original, and fan favorite, the PSL. The pumpkin spice latte is back for its 16th year at Starbucks, and due to popular demand, it does not look like it’s leaving anytime soon.



5. Put away your summer clothes and get out your sweaters and boots!