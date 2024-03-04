Cabrini students weigh options amid transfer process

By Colin Tomczak
March 4, 2024

The primary location of the survey, The Grill, featuring a large number of remaining Cabrini Students. Photo by Colin Tomczak.
While a portion of the remaining students at Cabrini will graduate at the end of the semester, a larger portion of students will not. Those who aren’t graduating face a very difficult choice: where will they finish their college education?

The transfer process

The Center for Student Success has been having meetings with students since September with the intention of guiding students through the transfer process. While these meetings were met with a mixed reception, they remain a crucial part of the transfer process, especially for students interested in transferring to one of Cabrini’s partner schools.

Portrait of Dr. Kimberly Boyd, Dean for Student Success and Retention. Photo via Cabrini.

Dr. Kimberly Boyd, the dean for Student Success and Retention, has been a key figure in identifying pathways for students who have to transfer at the end of the semester. “We want to make sure students have a plan to continue their education, and know the benefits of this partnership we’ve developed,” Boyd said.

Despite the stress put onto students with the transfer process, nobody has given up on pursuing a college education. “Of the students we met with last semester, every one said they expected to continue,” Boyd said.

Winter break saw the departure of a significant number of students. “A few hundred students left at the end of the fall semester. Those students, for the most part, went to non-partner schools,” Boyd said.

The CSS has met with 93% of the remaining undergraduate students and has led Dr. Boyd to conclude most of the students who are still enrolled at Cabrini intend on transitioning to one of the partner institutions.

Survey says . . .

The results of a survey of 47 Cabrini students about their transfer plans. Graphic by Colin Tomczak.

Recently, the Loquitur conducted a survey asking students where they planned to transfer. The survey was conducted in the Grill, and accumulated 47 responses. According to the survey, around 54% of undergraduate students intend on transferring to a partner school, and around 16% of undergraduate students intend on transferring to a non-partner school. However, the remaining 30% of students are still unsure of where they are going.

“We’re finding exactly the same thing,” Boyd said after hearing about the results. “The third category is the one that worries me the most,” she added.

Factors of uncertainty

Students cited two major reasons for their ambivalence. Like many of her peers, the issue is indecision. Dori Martin, a sophomore middle level and special education major, said, “I’m thinking about either Eastern or Coastal Carolina.”

Teagan Kowalik, a freshman biochemistry major, is undecided for a reason outside of her control. “I have to wait to see what I get for financial aid,” she said.

The problem with financial aid

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid was altered for 2024-25, resulting in

delays in receiving financial packages for students nationwide. Cabrini students who are waiting for a return on their FAFSA will have to wait until March.

One of the biggest components of the transfer process is financial aid. “Our partner schools are guaranteeing a matching financial aid program that is equivalent to what Cabrini offered,” Dr. Boyd said.

What can students do now?

The CSS has been meeting with students since September, and continues to offer meetings to any student who hasn’t attended yet. Dr. Boyd encourages anyone still unsure of where they want to go to meet with a CSS advisor to lock down a plan for their future.

 

Colin Tomczak

