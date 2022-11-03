The Class of 2021 Get to Know Each Other at Annual Summer BBQ

With the new school year only weeks away over 200 new Cabrini students all gathered on the Commons for the annual Summer BBQ. The students got to know each other through games, food and residence hall tours.
Video by Hope Daluisio
Loquitur Media Visual Managing Editor 2017-2018 // Cabrini University '19 // Photographer & Videographer