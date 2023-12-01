Sweet and educational: Fall in Love with Books

On Friday, November 17, students wrapped up the fall season with an event put on by the Student Government Association called “Fall in Love with Books.”

Sweet readings

Books such as “The Hunger Games,” by Suzanne Collins, “The Love of My Life,” by Rosie Walsh, and “The Survivors,” by Jane Harper, and many more were given away for free to students and faculty. To accompany the free books, SGA provided Krispy Kreme donuts and warm apple cider.

Student Government Association also provided a table with free keychains, pens, magnets, and calendar for next events for students and faculty to have.

Abigail Flanagan, senior health science major and president of the Student Government Association, said, “We were trying to wrap up the season, but also provide something fun. So, [sophomore history major and SGA senator Skye O’Donnell] came up with the idea of “Fall in Love with Books” and we were thinking of giving away donuts to increase student population at the event, but also give away books as a fun educational activity as well.”

Marrin Specht, senior international business and marketing major, public relations of the SGA, said, “We are trying to keep students in a positive atmosphere especially with the closing of Cabrini, creating something fun and sweet to bring our community together.”

The love for books

The event brought out the book lovers and encouraging students. “I’m a really big book lover so I’m so happy that there are so many books here and people are coming out to enjoy the same thing I enjoy. It’s great to see it,” Specht said. “We are encouraging students to read, but also getting rid of old books that students can enjoy,” O’Donnell said.

Community gives back

The Student Government Association wanted to have the community of Cabrini together at this event. Flanagan said, “The purpose was to bring people together. We had a lot of people donate books. Also, we have students picking out books here today. I feel like this event is a full circle moment with the community, giving away things but also students and faculty receiving something that can bring joy to them. It ties together the Cabrini community.”

Specht said, “Keeping the community together in general especially as the semester comes to an end. we are trying to keep the same family vibe in the community which brought people here to Cabrini in the first place.”

Deanna Harris, senior design management major, said, “I feel like this event brings me closer to the Cabrini community because when there’s an event on campus, I try to go and see who’s there and try to make a new friend.”

Upcoming fun for the community

Flanagan said, “For the rest of November and December, we are trying to finish off the semester strong. So, on November 29, we are partnering with the Eastern Student Government Association and we’re doing a kickback for the basketball games. We will do a healthy happy hour.”

Flanagan continued, “We are also hosting an educational forum that will be about the Cabrini and Villanova deal so it’s an opportunity for undergraduates to express questions and concerns about the agreement on December 7th.

To learn more and be involved with the Student Government Association, follow @cabrinisga on Instagram for all updates on events.