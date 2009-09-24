Cabrini Cavaliers men’s soccer team anticipates repeat as defending Atlantic East Conference champions

By Santino Terranova
September 16, 2022

Photo by Cabrini Athletics. Matt Duddy competing in a soccer game.
Photo by Cabrini Athletics. Matt Duddy competing in a soccer game.

Coming off a season that concluded with an Atlantic East Conference (AEC) championship victory, expectations are sky high for Cabrini’s men’s soccer team to compete at a high level. Going into this season they feel great about where they’re at as a team.

Matt Duddy, senior forward and captain of the Cavaliers soccer team, said, “I think that we should be able to build off of what we had last year, which was a championship and a first-round exit in the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament.”

Earning their first conference title since 2017 and 11th overall, continuing that success is the standard.

“You know, I think the expectations for our team are set really high. We want to win the conference again, and then hopefully, we can move on towards the tournament and try to get further than we did last year,” Duddy said. 

Return to normal

The past offseason resembled some normalcy for the team as Cabrini survived the height of the pandemic. A typical offseason pre-pandemic has helped them re-engage and become closer.

A lot of the team’s student athletes have joked around about not being used to normal life coming back.

Photo by Cabrini Athletics. Matt Duddy participating in a soccer game.

 “As we learn to re-adapt to the normal again, it’s been really exciting being able to play what’s natural for us. You know, it’s fun again. We’re able to express ourselves a lot better and really get out there and enjoy ourselves,” Duddy said. 

He said connections between one another are at an all-time high, and he has never seen a team as close before. Great bonds are being made in the locker room and morale has skyrocketed. 

“In years past, we’ve had good bonds built between our teammates and stuff, but this year it really feels like a true family. Every guy on the team knows they’re welcome and everyone’s got each other’s backs,” Duddy said.

Complacency a concern

After winning a championship, growing complacent is a concern. Duddy said that putting in the work to ensure expectations is on the team’s mind. 

Proving that Cabrini’s soccer team is a consistent tournament team, they plan to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament by winning the conference again.

Every team faces adversity, and there’s no telling what obstacles will emerge.

“There’s always going to be a lot of wild cards that are thrown in your way. I think our team has a lot of depth, and I think we’ll have the mental fortitude to be able to overcome any challenges that are thrown at us,” Duddy said.

Matt Kekatos, senior defender, said, “I feel like we have the talent, mentality, work rate, coaching staff is amazing. I think we have all the pieces to do it again. I think it’s a real possibility.”

Openness and communication are present within the team. Kekatos said the Cavs are ahead of what he’s heard about other programs. 

Photo by Cabrini Athletics. Matt Kekatos posing for a photo.

“Going into this preseason game, we’re feeling good. I think we’re starting to nail down our style of play, kind of our personality on the ball. I think once we get that completely under wraps I think we’re going to be ready to go. We’re going to be ready to make our playoff run and do what we have to do to get back to that championship,” he said. 

After winning the conference last year, Cabrini’s men’s soccer team has high hopes to repeat and make noise in the NCAA tournament.  Their last game was on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Rutgers-Camden where they were victorious 2-1. Their next game takes place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Eastern University.

GIVE FEEDBACK

Santino Terranova

Hi, my name is Santino Terranova but you can call me Sonny! I’m from Norristown, Pa and currently a junior digital communications/social media major with a sports communications minor. I hold the Sports Editor position for The Loquitur where I oversee the sports section. I like reporting on sports content considering I’m a diehard Philadelphia Eagles and 76ers fan. A career goal of mine is to become a full-time play-by-play sports broadcaster! I love seeing the game in person and getting to call it live is a big dream of mine. A couple fun facts about me is I’m a big sneakerhead, and I went to every Philadelphia Eagles’ home game during the 2021-22 season. I also hold the Music Director position for Cabrini’s student-ran radio station which streams online only and host my own two hour weekly show with the station.

You May Also Like

‘Battle of Eagle Road’ ends with Cavalier victory

By Patrick Gallagher | September 24, 2009

Beckham and Santos clock season-best time

By Megan Conte | February 14, 2010

‘Nets for Nets’ more than the score

By Nick Pitts | January 29, 2009

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

loquitur-Publisher-Publications-Issuu

Click here to check out our latest edition!
loquitur-Publisher-Publications-Issuu

Click here to check out our latest edition!

Perspectives

What being a big sister means to me

By Hannah Poggi | May 10, 2022

How I turned a hobby into a potential career

By Thomas Ryan | May 6, 2022

Cabrini finds resilience during pandemic

By Sophia Gerner | April 26, 2022

Listen Up

watch

Scroll to Top
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap