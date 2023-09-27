Cabrini’s Last Involvement Fair

The Cabrini Involvement Fair took place Wednesday, Sep 13th and according to the clubs, students are still involved.

Even with the school closing, Student Engagement and Leadership (SEaL) Assistant Director Raina Johnson said, “There are a lot of students who want to join clubs, and I still get emails wondering what clubs are available.”

Business as usual

Despite the closing of Cabrini, many staff and faculty seem to be taking on the mindset of business as usual. The SEaL office is no different. They have been preparing activities for the students and the Involvement Fair is just the latest one.

Johnson said, “Students are trying to be extra involved this year because it is the last year and they are trying to make it memorable for themselves,” she said. “I feel like there are a lot of people trying to stay involved, especially the freshmen.”

Johnson explained that without student engagement, college would not be fun. “You would be getting a great education, but that co-curricular side is extremely important,” she said. Johnson also talked about how one of the main goals this year is to make sure students are involved and having fun. “Any other year we would push for that with these students to make sure that they know that they are still able to be involved and feel that Cabrini spirit and take that with them no matter where they go.”

Are the clubs suffering?

Given all that is happening this year, the turnout is better than ever. Students are creating more clubs and making the best out of their situation. Senior nursing major and Black Student Union member Precious Balogun said, “We can see it by the turnout we have today. In comparison to last year, it is a lot more and we are trying to have as much fun as possible.”

She also said “SEaL creates a good environment for allowing students to create their own clubs, even with there being fewer amounts of students they still allow a safe place for diversity and involvement.”

Abigail Flanagan, a senior health science major and President of the Student Government Association, said of her fellow students, “They are still trying to be involved. The freshmen came here, and they are here to learn and be involved for their first year, so despite the closing, the kids that want to be will put their best foot forward to be involved and be involved and be a part of campus activities.”

Student Government Association Senator Aurora Piccione, a sophomore international business major, said, “Obviously, it is bittersweet that the school is closing but everyone here is here to make Mother Cabrini’s legacy live on and have the best year ever.”

The end is not here yet

It is not too late to get involved with activities on campus. Johnson said students are always welcome to walk into SEaL and help them come up with ideas and ways to get students involved,

The SEaL office is located on the first floor of the Widener Center, next to the Grill. Students can also locate them on their Instagram @cabriniseal.