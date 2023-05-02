Cabrini men’s baseball dominates Eastern University

Cabrini University men’s baseball is on a hot streak, as they continue with a win against Eastern University on March 8, 17-4.

Cabrini came off of their third straight win against the Manhattanville College Valiants in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on March 4. The Cavaliers also put on a show with a 14-6 win against the team.

However, the Cavaliers didn’t just outscore Eastern but they dominated them in every aspect of the game, scoring more runs per inning, more hits overall and per inning, and having three fewer errors than Eastern in the field.

Cabrini extended their win streak to five after a 19-2 win again Delaware Valley University. However, the cavaliers win streak would end against Haverford College in a hard-fought 3-4 loss.

Standout players from the game

“The energy is always good from this team, I feel like everyone is locked in,” Christian Strickland, senior catcher, said.

Strickland posted an impressive stat line against the Eastern Eagles with four at-bats, two runs scored, two hits, a stolen base, and an RBI. Strickland also scored the first run of the game for the Cavaliers, giving them the early lead.

“Whenever something big happens you’re going to feel the energy and hear it from this team,” Strickland said.

Sean Glatts, sophomore outfielder, was another standout player for the Cavaliers, posting an impressive stat line of three at-bats, three runs scored, two hits, a home run, and four RBIs.

“The energy in the dugout was electric after the home run. I was shell shocked when I saw the ball go over the fence and so was the rest of the team,” Glatts said.

Some other standout players who showcased their skills against the Eagles include: Dustin Sutton, graduate student and outfielder, posted four at-bats, three runs scored, and one hit. Garrett Laraia, graduate student and infielder, put up four at-bats, two runs scored, two hits, and two RBIs. Ben Houghton, sophomore infielder, put up three at-bats, three runs scored, two hits, and two RBIs. Zack Brook, senior outfielder/pitcher, put up three at-bats, two runs scored, two hits, and an RBI.

Looking ahead to in-conference games

This win extends the Cavaliers’ win streak to four in a row. However, After losing their streak the Cavaliers hope to keep their playoff hopes alive in conference play.

“The factors that contributed to the win were putting the ball in play and making the defense stay on their toes the whole game. We got the win but still need to work on some things before we get into conference play,” Glatts said.

Cabrini started the Atlantic East Conference games against Neumann University at Neumann on March 24. Last year, the Cavaliers also started their conference games by playing Neumann University. That season, Cabrini hosted the game at Cabrini’s Carroll field and beat the Knights 13-3.

“Pitching and defense are going to be huge pieces if we want a successful winning season,” Strickland said.

The Cavaliers hope to improve their in-conference record after coming off of a 13-5 record in the 2022 season, and falling just one game short to the AEC playoff finals to Marymount University.