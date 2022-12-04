Cabrini theater: ‘Little Women’ canceled

Cabrini’s theater group was set to perform their spring show, “Little Women.” The entire cast was excited and had been rehearsing non-stop.

Preparations for the show started in December, starting with auditions for the cast. From then on the entire theater company was very excited about the show and could not wait to perform it for their classmates and friends.

Seniors were getting ready for the stage one last time with the cast and as a Cabrini theater member, their last time forever.

Due to COVID-19, the show “Little Women” was forced to be canceled, just like a lot of other main events at Cabrini and around the world.

The entire theater company was devastated. The show that they had been working on all year came to an unexpected stop. No one knew this was coming and the news was quite surprising and abrupt to many members of the cast.

A sophomore communications major, Evans Baker, was upset about the cancelation of the show.

“The small little group means the whole world to me, they are my family. They have been there for me ever since I got to college,” Baker said.

Like Baker, many of the cast felt the same way. The tight-knit group that they had and working on the play together all this time was just gone and they had no control over it.

“I know why it had to be canceled but the worst part for me was this was the last show I was going to be able to do it with my cousin who as in the show with me as well,” Baker said.

This really hit hard for the seniors in the group because they were not going to be able to have one last moment on the stage.

Senior elementary education and special education major, Emma Tribbett, was really emotional about hearing the news.

“For the last four years, I have acted in every Cabrini theater production. The experience has impacted my life for the better and it is heartbreaking to not celebrate my final bow with the Cabrini community, the cast, and my fellow seniors,” Tribbett said.

The cast was wondering if there was any way possible the show could still somehow go on.

“It was really hard to find out that our show was canceled right from our director, Kaitlin Glenn. She is incredibly hardworking and strives to make every one of our productions the best yet. When she heard about the potential of our show being canceled, she fought as hard as she could to still let us perform. Unfortunately with the current crisis we are facing, we were unable to reschedule,” Tribbett said.

Fortunately, the cast was able to perform the show, “Little Women” virtually via Instagram live on March 14.

“Although I can say that the cast is saddened, we are collectively proud to have such a dedicated team of directors who made our final goodbye to the production possible,” Tribbett said.