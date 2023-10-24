Arrest at Holy Spirit library

By Emily Shultz and Samantha Taddei
October 24, 2023

Holy Spirit Library. Photo by Cabrini University.
Holy Spirit Library. Photo by Cabrini University.

At noon on October 4, four Radnor police cars arrived outside the Cabrini parking garage. Officers entered the Holy Spirit Library, and approximately an hour later, a library staff member was escorted out in handcuffs. The scene amassed a small crowd of student onlookers. Prior to the Radnor Police’s arrival, Cabrini’s Public Safety rushed to the building.

Cabrini University President Helen Drinan issued an emailed statement l confirming the incident. The email read, “At approximately noon today, Wednesday, October 4, 2023, there was an incident involving several employees in Holy Spirit Library.”

The email did not provide further detail about the incident. According to a court docket obtained by the Loquitur, the staff member was charged with “defiant trespassing” and “disorderly conduct” engaged in fighting. Bail was set at $10,000 and the preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 19.

This is a developing story and the Loquitur will release an in-depth follow-up article after the hearing.

 

GIVE FEEDBACK or REQUEST A CORRECTION

Emily Shultz and Samantha Taddei

You May Also Like

Nursing program cut for the 2023 school year

By Paige Bowman | September 19, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LOQ THUMB oct2023

Click here to check out our latest edition!
LOQ THUMB oct2023

Click here to check out our latest edition!

Perspectives

How will Cabrini’s legacy be carried forward?

By John Rader | October 26, 2023

The right to write

By Loquitur Editorial Board | October 18, 2023

How my emotional support animal changed my life

By Paige Bowman | October 17, 2023

Listen Up

Season 2, Episode 2: Finding your Grind: SAAC w/ Dom Petruzzeli and Nursing Student Athletes w/ Brooke Protesto

watch

Scroll to Top
Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap