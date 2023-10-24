Arrest at Holy Spirit library

At noon on October 4, four Radnor police cars arrived outside the Cabrini parking garage. Officers entered the Holy Spirit Library, and approximately an hour later, a library staff member was escorted out in handcuffs. The scene amassed a small crowd of student onlookers. Prior to the Radnor Police’s arrival, Cabrini’s Public Safety rushed to the building.

Cabrini University President Helen Drinan issued an emailed statement l confirming the incident. The email read, “At approximately noon today, Wednesday, October 4, 2023, there was an incident involving several employees in Holy Spirit Library.”

The email did not provide further detail about the incident. According to a court docket obtained by the Loquitur, the staff member was charged with “defiant trespassing” and “disorderly conduct” engaged in fighting. Bail was set at $10,000 and the preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 19.

This is a developing story and the Loquitur will release an in-depth follow-up article after the hearing.