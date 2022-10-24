A lit beginning to homecoming weekend

CAP Board started off homecoming weekend by hosting a Bonfire Pep Rally. The bonfire was held on the Upper Athletic Field, where athletes and students gathered to ignite the Cabrini spirit. Student-athletes were recognized and supported either in anticipation for their upcoming seasons or in preparation for their away games this weekend.

“The bonfire was a fun time,” Sal Zampirri, a junior education major and soccer player for Cabrini, said. “It was nice of them to recognize the athletes and wish us all luck on our seasons. It was good seeing everyone come out and show support.”

Another group of people who were recognized was this years contestants in the Mr. and Ms. Cabrini pageant. Last year’s winners, Matt Keelan and Cecelia Heckman, introduced the contestants and encouraged everyone to come out to the Mr. and Ms. Cabrini pageant Friday night starting at 8 p.m. in Grace Hall.

The energy was high as Cabrini’s Cheerleading Squad, Dance Team, Dance Company, and Step Team all performed a routine at the bonfire.

“Our squad loves performing at school events,” Saralyn Taylor, a junior member of Cabrini’s Cheer squad said. “We work really hard at practice to coordinate routines and stunts so it’s always a good time when we get to show off our skills and watch our hard work pay off. It was an honor and so much fun to perform our routine at the bonfire to celebrate Cabrini’s Homecoming Weekend and student-athletes.”

Many games and activities were played throughout the night. Students competed in a water balloon toss, dance-off, and limbo where the winners received prizes such as gift cards and t-shirts.

Free food, drinks and snacks were provided for all to indulge while sitting around the fire. CAP Board was also giving out glow sticks for students to create a vibe for friends to relax and enjoy the music and bonfire together.

“There was so much food and snacks for everyone and a lot of entertainment. The cheerleaders’ performance was fun to watch and the Dance and Step Teams did a really good job too. My favorite part was the glow sticks and lightsabers what were given to students. It definitely made the atmosphere a lot more fun,” Sierra Brooks, a junior social work major said.

There were many more activities and events throughout the homecoming weekend. Friday night, the new Mr. and Ms. Cabrini pageant was held, there was the homecoming festival on Saturday afternoon, a big prize bingo was held Saturday night and the Homecoming Dance followed that.

“I thought it was nice that CAP Board provided all this for the students,” Brooks said.