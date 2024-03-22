Winter Wonderland 2024

The second semester starts off with the Winter Wonderland event in Grace hall, held by SEaL, where there were activities such as ceramic painting, pillow making, and a candy bar. The main attraction however, was the ice rink in the middle of Grace hall, where many people grabbed some skates, and got on the ice. Many attended to commemorate the first of the last events to be held on campus, but spirits were high, and skates were up!
Andrew Stovenour
My name is Andrew Stovenour. I am a junior communications major at Cabrini University, where I am a part of House 67 Productions, the video production house here on campus. Video editing has been a hobby of mine for years, and I plan to start a production company when I finish school.