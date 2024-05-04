Spring Kickback Fun

On Thursday, April 4, SEaL and the Cabrini Student Government Association held a “Kickback” event in Grace Hall to help students relax and welcome the spring season with activities such as board games, coloring, and music. The Kickback brought students together with Mr. Softee’s ice cream and Wawa hoagies. Music was booming in the building, but the main entertainment was the four fluffy therapy dogs from Comfort Caring Canines: Therapy Dogs, Inc., who loved all the attention and head rubs. Many students were ready for warm weather on the Commons, but Cabrini still knows how to have fun, even if it’s raining.