Cabrini’s Coordinated Community Response Team Hosts the Clothesline Project

By Isaiah Dickson | April 24, 2023

The month of April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. To focus attention on this issue, Cabrini’s Coordinated Community Response Team hosted the Clothesline Project on Tuesday, Apr. 11. This national program allowed students to pick and design t-shirts that shared a message or image representing their own or another person’s experience with interpersonal violence.

The t-shirts were offered in five colors, each color representing a different way a student might engage with interpersonal violence. White represents a bystander, teal represents sexual assault, purple represents domestic violence, orange represents teen dating violence, and navy blue represents engaging men. After being designed, the t-shirts hung on clotheslines in the lobby of Founders Hall for the week.

Isaiah Dickson

Hi, I’m Isaiah Dickson. I’m from Brookhaven, Pennsylvania and I’m part of the class of 2024. I’m a Digital Communications and Social Media major and on the Loquitur I serve as the perspectives editor where I’ve previously been a reporter and an assistant perspectives editor. I’ve always enjoyed writing since elementary school. It’s a hobby that I’d love to do as a fulltime job. After college I hope to have a career in screenwriting. I’ve always had an interest in the worlds of television and film. Those are areas that I’m passionate about and I use those interests to help drive my news writing and reporting. Some of the topics I like writing about the most are the stories that are more personal or the stories that shed light on an issue in society. Outside of writing on the Loquitur I enjoy playing basketball, lifting weights, and music.

