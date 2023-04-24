Cabrini’s Coordinated Community Response Team Hosts the Clothesline Project

The month of April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. To focus attention on this issue, Cabrini’s Coordinated Community Response Team hosted the Clothesline Project on Tuesday, Apr. 11. This national program allowed students to pick and design t-shirts that shared a message or image representing their own or another person’s experience with interpersonal violence.

The t-shirts were offered in five colors, each color representing a different way a student might engage with interpersonal violence. White represents a bystander, teal represents sexual assault, purple represents domestic violence, orange represents teen dating violence, and navy blue represents engaging men. After being designed, the t-shirts hung on clotheslines in the lobby of Founders Hall for the week.