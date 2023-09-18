With the closure of Cabrini University coming in May 2024, alumni and students want to use events on campus to show their support for the university. One of these events was the Cabrini Solidarity Walk, held on July 17, 2023 at 1 p.m., where students, staff and alumni walked across campus sharing stories and talking about why they love the school. Starting from the Dixon Center and ending at the Mansion, alumni spoke about meeting lifelong friends, coming back every year to watch volleyball games, and more. Those who attended also shared their heartbreak over the closing of the campus, as for most of them, this university changed their lives for the better.