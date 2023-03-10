Cabrini Black Student Union’s “Drip or Drown” fashion show

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Cabrini University’s Black Student Union hosted a fashion show in Grace Hall titled “Drip or Drown,” with an attendance of approximately 150 people. This event was held to showcase the fashion and culture within the Black community in and around Cabrini during Black History Month. This evening featured clothing from designers around the area as well as designers within the university, such as Charlesetta Kowou and Nikita Kellman, along with food, music, and performances by BSU secretary Geraldine Brown and the Wahala Dancers of West Chester University. You can buy the new BSU shirts by messaging their instagram @cabrinibsu or https://www.instagram.com/cabrinibsu/