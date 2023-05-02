76ers plan to build a new stadium in Chinatown

Victoria Emmitt
Hello! I am a senior Digital Communications and Social Media Major, and I was a third-year transfer student here at Cabrini University. In my first year at Cabrini, I worked as a reporter for The Loquitur before stepping into my role as Editor-In-Chief. A fun fact about me is that I use to work for the Walt Disney Company as a photographer. I am looking forward to working alongside my team of editors and reporters this year to produce meaningful content in the form of written articles as well as through various forms of multimedia. A passion of mine is human rights and social justice issues and I love to report on topics such as these to educate and spread awareness to my audience. Outside of The Loquitur I hope to pursue a career in social media and have had the opportunity to intern with a digital advertising agency this past summer as a social media intern. I am looking forward to my future after graduation, but I am so happy to be leading such an amazing team of editors and reporters until then.