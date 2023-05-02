76ers plan to build a new stadium in Chinatown

A business owner and an activist weigh in on the impact that the proposed 76ers arena that is set to be built a block from Chinatown in Philadelphia will have on their way of life, culture, and work.

Wei Chen is the civic engagement director of Asian American United, AAU, one of the leading organizations in Philadelphia fighting against the proposed arena. Wei was born in China and immigrated to Philadelphia over a decade ago. He recalls his most vivid memory of America being the Chinatown Friendship Arch in the center of Philadelphia’s Chinatown neighborhood. This representation of his culture made him feel at home and realize he found his community in his new home.

Derek Sam, most known as Sam Sam, is the owner of Little Saigon Café, a Vietnamese restaurant located in Philadelphia Chinatown. Sam Sam has been a resident in this neighborhood for over forty years and has gone through this fight before with a proposed casino, and Phillies arena. He is one of the community’s most active voices in the protest of the new 76ers arena and encourages residents and businesses to rally together, again, to fight against the arena. Sam Sam loves the 76ers, but he loves Chinatown more.

This video story explains Wei and Sam Sam’s journey in the fight against the erasure of their community’s culture within Philadelphia, Chinatown.