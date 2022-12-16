Will ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ be worth the wait?

By Isaiah Dickson
December 16, 2022

Photo by Sonny Terranova.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" movie poster. Photo by Santino Terranova.

After 13 long years of waiting, the time has finally come: James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” hits theaters on Dec. 16.

This is the sequel to “Avatar,” the highest-grossing film of all time. The original movie takes place on the planet Pandora. The planet is inhabited by an alien species known as Na’vi. A human, Jake Sully, has to link with a human and Na’vi body known as an Avatar to move around the planet due to its toxic environment. Jake Sully falls in love with a Na’vi woman, Ney’tiri, as well as her culture. Because of the bond they form, Jake Sully fights against his own kind to defend the Na’vi from a human threat.

The long-awaited sequel will feature the return of Jake Sully and Ney’tiri. It will also introduce their children and the family they have formed. All while the Na’vi prepare to fight yet another battle.

With excitement growing as the release date nears, the Canadian director found himself in the headlines regarding recent comments he made about another movie franchise and continued controversy over the initial release of “Avatar.”

Cameron’s criticism

During “Avatar’s” decade-plus absence, the Marvel Comics Universe, MCU, has grown in popularity. The MCU released 30 movies, 28 since “Avatar’s” 2009 premiere. With “Avengers: Endgame,” the only movie to close in on the box office numbers of “Avatar” in recent years, it’s only natural Cameron would be asked about his biggest competition. In an interview with the New York Times, he voiced his criticism for Marvel regarding the relationships and maturity of their characters.

People at the movie theater. Photo by Pavel Danilyuk via Pexels.

“When I look at these big, spectacular films, I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC, it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t,” Cameron said. “They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”

He continued on with his criticism, this time targeting visual effects in the MCU, saying, “Weta Effects, as it’s now known, is the best. Right? I mean, ILM does great work, but when it comes to the kind of emotive facial stuff that we’re doing, I mean, Thanos? Come on. Give me a break.”

With his criticism of the fellow Disney-owned franchise, Twitter discourse ran rampant, with some begging Cameron to simply, “shut up.” However, the discourse didn’t begin, nor will it end with Cameron’s comments on the MCU.

Many people already noticed that the story of the original “Avatar” shares quite a few similarities to “Pocahontas.” In fact, Cameron has been called out by some who claim his movie stereotypes and dehumanizes Indigenous people.

Interest of Cabrini students

Despite the headlines and discourse surrounding this movie, some Cabrini students are still interested in seeing it, while others aren’t interested in the franchise at all. Some students are merely afraid they won’t have time to see it, as its run time is three hours and 10 minutes.

Those interested in the film believe it will be even better than the original, such as Ethan Miller, freshman business management major. “I think that [‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’] is going to be really good because I was really interested in the first one even though I didn’t have a sense of what was going to happen when I watched it,” Miller said. “I didn’t really know what it was but I really liked it, and I think the second one is going to be even better.

Partially filled movie theater. Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko via Pexels.

“I think [‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’] is going to be really good,” Josh Devine, freshman marketing major, said. “The first one was already very good and it’s the most profitable movie in history, so it’s good to have high hopes for it.”

So where does that leave moviegoers? Will the controversy deter individuals from seeing the movie? With movies like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World: Dominion” breaking the $1 billion mark at the box office this year, will “Avatar: The Way of Water” reclaim its former glory?

For some, this movie isn’t worth seeing, but plenty of others hope it will be worth the 13-year wait.

GIVE FEEDBACK

Isaiah Dickson

Hi, I’m Isaiah Dickson. I’m from Brookhaven, Pennsylvania and I’m part of the class of 2024. I’m a Digital Communications and Social Media major and on the Loquitur I serve as the perspectives editor where I’ve previously been a reporter and an assistant perspectives editor. I’ve always enjoyed writing since elementary school. It’s a hobby that I’d love to do as a fulltime job. After college I hope to have a career in screenwriting. I’ve always had an interest in the worlds of television and film. Those are areas that I’m passionate about and I use those interests to help drive my news writing and reporting. Some of the topics I like writing about the most are the stories that are more personal or the stories that shed light on an issue in society. Outside of writing on the Loquitur I enjoy playing basketball, lifting weights, and music.

You May Also Like

‘Black Jesus’ movie sparks controversy

By Staff Writer | February 2, 2006

’50 Shades’ album may be as sultry as the movie

By Jessica Paradysz | February 19, 2015

’80s movies to save for a rainy day

By Katie Bonanni | March 23, 2011

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LOQ iss 3 resized

Click here to check out our latest edition!
LOQ iss 3 resized

Click here to check out our latest edition!

Perspectives

The championship that brought respect to a city

By Santino Terranova | December 16, 2022

Keep talking: Cabrini student shares story of why talk-therapy works

By Skyler Kellers | December 15, 2022

Finding comfort in TV

By Brianna Mack | December 15, 2022

Listen Up

<

watch

Scroll to Top
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap