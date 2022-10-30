Why Is Voting Important to our Democracy?

Cabrini students and professors expressed their opinions to the Loquitur about why voting is important to U.S. democracy. Voting can be seen as one’s voice in the democratic process. Citizens’ rights are at stake if they chose not to vote; voting gives them a say in what those rights should be. Voting is a civic duty that everyone should take part in. Voter suppression is also turning into an issue within the United States.

Within a democracy, everyone gets a say in who they want to lead their state or country. Many people around the world would love the opportunity Americans are given to participate in the democratic process without fear.

Another point of view of why it is so important is that historically, women and people of color had no say in who our future leaders should be. It is only relatively recently that all U.S. citizens received the right to choose who they want to represent our nation or state.

No one who is able to vote should take that right for granted. In a democracy, power should flow from the people up, not from the top down.

Andrew Stovenour, Micah Balobalo, and Chris Perri all contributed to the production of this project.