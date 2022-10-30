Why Is Voting Important to our Democracy?

By Sam Kirk | October 31, 2022

Protecting our Rights

Cabrini students and professors expressed their opinions to the Loquitur about why voting is important to U.S. democracy. Voting can be seen as one’s voice in the democratic process. Citizens’ rights are at stake if they chose not to vote; voting gives them a say in what those rights should be. Voting is a civic duty that everyone should take part in. Voter suppression is also turning into an issue within the United States.

Within a democracy, everyone gets a say in who they want to lead their state or country. Many people around the world would love the opportunity Americans are given to participate in the democratic process without fear.

Another point of view of why it is so important is that historically, women and people of color had no say in who our future leaders should be. It is only relatively recently that all U.S. citizens received the right to choose who they want to represent our nation or state.

No one who is able to vote should take that right for granted. In a democracy, power should flow from the people up, not from the top down.

Andrew Stovenour, Micah Balobalo, and Chris Perri all contributed to the production of this project.  

GIVE FEEDBACK

Sam Kirk

My name is Samuel Kirk, and I am currently a junior at Cabrini University. I am also a member of the men’s lacrosse team. I am currently majoring in communications and thinking about adding a minor in marketing as well. I was born in Bryn Marr hospital on January 1, 2002. A fun fact Is that I was the first newborn baby to be born in that hospital during that year. I grew up in Phoenixville, PA with my brother, sister and parents. My sister tragically passed away in 2019. When I was younger, I enjoyed playing soccer, have since moved on to basketball, lacrosse, and football. I currently live in Conshohocken with some friends from Cabrini.

Scroll to Top
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap