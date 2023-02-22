Upcoming intramural sports at Cabrini

This spring Cabrini University will add two intramural leagues to campus. The first league to be introduced is the intramural basketball league, the second is the intramural volleyball league. Signups for both are open until Feb. 28 at midnight. Each leagues season is expected to last a little longer than a month, from March 6 to April 17.

If a student is interested in signing up for one of these leagues, first go to IMleagues, select Cabrini University, and make an account. After making an account, go to the intramural page. From there, you can either register yourself for a team or individually as a free agent and you will be assigned to a random team.

Expectations for the season

Kyle Tucker, assistant men’s lacrosse coach and director of both intramural leagues, said, “My expectations would be to have a minimum of four teams for basketball and volleyball. We were able to achieve these numbers of teams in the fall, but ideally I’d love to increase it.”

Tucker took over intramural operations in the fall of 2022 after joining Cabrini University as assistant coach for the men’s lacrosse team in January of that year.

“Helping run a collegiate lacrosse program definitely gives me an advantage setting up the intramural program, because you have a connection with a lot of the athletes. Also, behind the scenes takes more work than people would expect,” Tucker said.

In the fall, Cabrini hosted a coed 5v5 basketball league, and hosted a coed flag football league. Each league was able to gather four teams each, and their seasons lasted approximately one month.

Jake Goss, graduate student and business management major, said, “My expectation is for intramural and club sports to become more popular on campus. COVID-19 forced students off campus, but return of on-campus housing options allows clubs to meet more frequently.”

Goss was tasked with running the intramural flag football league in the fall 2022 semester, which involved him being involved in a lot of the behind-the-scenes work.

“I had to do team formations, reffing, set up the games, and make sure everything ran smoothly,” Goss said.

Club history at Cabrini

Cabrini University has offered clubs to students since spring 2013. At this time, they offered co-rec and men’s basketball, flag football, indoor 4v4 soccer, and 4v4 co-rec volleyball.

“The fall was a success and the first intramural program since COVID-19, so I hope to continue to give students something to do on campus,” Tucker said.

While COVID-19 shut down many of the on-campus activities, Cabrini still offered intramurals for students to participate in. The school offered a few online esports alternatives to keep students busy, such as the FIFA Mobile league, NBA Live mobile league, and Rocket League.

“I enjoyed the Rocket League that the school offered. It gave us students something to do when we had nothing at that time,” Rob Farrington, junior marketing major, said.

Over the years Cabrini has offered a range of sports for students. These included multiple tournaments and events. Some of these include 4v4 and 3v3 basketball tournaments, soccer tournaments, dodgeball tournaments, and many more.

“I am most excited to see growth and engagement from the students, I would love to see six teams for each sport this semester,” Tucker said.