Cabrini’s sixth annual Performing Arts Showcase, organized by the visual and performing arts department and the XMusica Society, brought together a variety of musical talent.

The showcase took place on Wednesday, April 26 in Widener Lecture Hall. It featured vocal and instrumental performances, classical contemporary music, new music compositions in hip-hop, and jazz and concert ensembles.

The event was organized by Dr. Stephen Grieco with the help of the president of the XMusica Society, Brianna Mack, and its vice president, Nick Centofanti. Most performers were involved with the university music program and the music faculty helped choose performers. Admission was free.

What did it have to offer?

Fifteen acts were performed, and each performance had about two to six minutes to show off their skills.

The four acts up first were, Sam DiTrolio who played “What is This Thing Called Love,” by Cole Porter on jazz guitar; Isaiah Reed who sang his own recorded song called, “All I Wanna Know,” Charlesetta Kouwo who sang “Million Years Ago,” by Adele, and Miguel Denisar whose personally recorded song called “About Time,” was displayed on the screen.

Cabrini’s concert ensemble came in as the fifth act, performing two pieces: “Down Under,” by Men at Work and “Africa,” by Toto.

Then Rodrigo Gonzalez and Kaimear Spann played their own recorded composition called “Lifestyle in the Moonlight,” followed by the jazz ensemble performances of “Afro Blue,” by Mongo Santamaria, and “Autumn Leaves,” by Joseph Kosma.

Centofanti said, “I performed with the concert ensemble directed by Jason Herrmann, and Jason did a fantastic job at getting us all prepared throughout the semester and making sure we were all ready for the showcase. All performers did a really great job and worked together between performance changes to make sure everything ran smoothly.”

The concert ensemble included Angelica Lara-Rosas on flute, Sara Abbate on violin, Daniel Cassidy, Richard Ardizzone, and Centofanti on guitar, Peter Mihaly and Divine Olasubomi on drums, and Michael Moraschi on bass guitar.

Centofanti is also a member of the jazz ensemble, and said Hermann, a music department professor, also “taught each of us improvisational skills during the course of the semester so that we could form new musical ideas on the spot.” Hermann joined the ensemble on bass guitar, and everyone who performed with the concert ensemble played the same instrument as their personal performaces with the jazz ensemble.

After the jazz ensemble, Gian Pina played her own recorded song called “One More Day,” Centofanti played guitar for his own song called “Asphodel” from his forthcoming EP that is not yet named, followed by Grace Hoath playing her own recorded song called “The Mice Will Play,” and Kerrie Habicht sang “Think of Me,” by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The event concluded with Jeremy Allen singing “Some Enchanted Evening,” by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Emily Lichius playing piano for the song “Praeludium XXI,” by J.S. Bach, Ben Rothe playing his own recorded song called “Silence Kills,” and Aaron Ellis singing “All of Me” by John Legend.

The performing arts showcase was virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bringing it back to a live audience is an essential moment all performers were thrilled to be part of.

A special environment

“We transformed Widener Hall into a music performance room, and the environment was relaxed yet professional,” said Centofanti. “Everyone was very supportive of each other and had kind words about everyone’s performances.”

Sophomore communication major Julian Diaz said, “Being here really gives you a wider and more positive perspective on the artists that do music here at Cabrini — I’ve never been to a performing art showcase here before, but after checking this one out with my friends, this won’t be my last.”