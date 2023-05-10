Performing Arts Showcase

By Eny Martins
May 9, 2023

Cabrini students performing at the 6th Annual Performing Arts Showcase. Photo taken by Eny Martins.
Cabrini students performing at the 6th Annual Performing Arts Showcase. Photo taken by Eny Martins.

Cabrini’s sixth annual Performing Arts Showcase, organized by the visual and performing arts department and the XMusica Society, brought together a variety of musical talent.  

The showcase took place on Wednesday, April 26 in Widener Lecture Hall. It featured vocal and instrumental performances, classical contemporary music, new music compositions in hip-hop, and jazz and concert ensembles. 

The event was organized by Dr. Stephen Grieco with the help of the president of the XMusica Society, Brianna Mack, and its vice president, Nick Centofanti. Most performers were involved with the university music program and the music faculty helped choose performers. Admission was free.  

What did it have to offer? 

Fifteen acts were performed, and each performance had about two to six minutes to show off their skills.  

The four acts up first were, Sam DiTrolio who played “What is This Thing Called Love,” by Cole Porter on jazz guitar; Isaiah Reed who sang his own recorded song called, “All I Wanna Know,” Charlesetta Kouwo who sang “Million Years Ago,” by Adele, and Miguel Denisar whose personally recorded song called “About Time,” was displayed on the screen.

Cabrini’s concert ensemble came in as the fifth act, performing two pieces: “Down Under,” by Men at Work and “Africa,” by Toto. 

Then Rodrigo Gonzalez and Kaimear Spann played their own recorded composition called “Lifestyle in the Moonlight,” followed by the jazz ensemble performances of “Afro Blue,” by Mongo Santamaria, and “Autumn Leaves,” by Joseph Kosma. 

Nick Centofanti playing his original song “Asphodel” at the Arts Showcase. Photo by Eny Martins.

Centofanti said, “I performed with the concert ensemble directed by Jason Herrmann, and Jason did a fantastic job at getting us all prepared throughout the semester and making sure we were all ready for the showcase. All performers did a really great job and worked together between performance changes to make sure everything ran smoothly.” 

The concert ensemble included Angelica Lara-Rosas on flute, Sara Abbate on violin, Daniel Cassidy, Richard Ardizzone, and Centofanti on guitar, Peter Mihaly and Divine Olasubomi on drums, and Michael Moraschi on bass guitar. 

Centofanti is also a member of the jazz ensemble, and said Hermann, a music department professor, also “taught each of us improvisational skills during the course of the semester so that we could form new musical ideas on the spot.” Hermann joined the ensemble on bass guitar, and everyone who performed with the concert ensemble played the same instrument as their personal performaces with the jazz ensemble.

After the jazz ensemble, Gian Pina played her own recorded song called “One More Day,” Centofanti played guitar for his own song called “Asphodel” from his forthcoming EP that is not yet named, followed by Grace Hoath playing her own recorded song called “The Mice Will Play,” and Kerrie Habicht sang “Think of Me,” by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Original music composition “One More Day” by Gian pina. Photo by Eny Martins.

The event concluded with Jeremy Allen singing “Some Enchanted Evening,” by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Emily Lichius playing piano for the song “Praeludium XXI,” by J.S. Bach, Ben Rothe playing his own recorded song called “Silence Kills,” and Aaron Ellis singing “All of Me” by John Legend. 

The performing arts showcase was virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bringing it back to a live audience is an essential moment all performers were thrilled to be part of.  

A special environment  

“We transformed Widener Hall into a music performance room, and the environment was relaxed yet professional,” said Centofanti. “Everyone was very supportive of each other and had kind words about everyone’s performances.” 

Sophomore communication major Julian Diaz said, “Being here really gives you a wider and more positive perspective on the artists that do music here at Cabrini — I’ve never been to a performing art showcase here before, but after checking this one out with my friends, this won’t be my last.”  

GIVE FEEDBACK or REQUEST A CORRECTION

Eny Martins

My name is Eny Martins, I was born and raised in Brazil. I moved to the USA five years ago at 18 to live with my mother. I am currently 23 years old, and recently returned to college after taking a year off in my junior year. I am studying social media communications and I really like how this course has been improving my communication skills when it comes to speaking and understanding other people.
I spend my time doing things I love, such as hanging out with my favorite people, going out and trying new foods, meeting new people, traveling, and hanging out around nature. I am passionate about music, art and animals.

You May Also Like

‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’ to be performed in theater

By Parisa Ghafari | September 13, 2013

‘Bella’ wins at film festival in Toronto

By Christine Graf | November 8, 2007

‘Cabaret’ raunchy and riveting as ever

By Matt Holmes | February 22, 2001

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LOQ THUMB FINAL 2023

Click here to check out our latest edition!
LOQ THUMB FINAL 2023

Click here to check out our latest edition!

Perspectives

Leading the way

By Loquitur Editorial Board | May 4, 2023

Inspiring future leaders one episode at a time

By Kyleigh Brunotte | May 4, 2023

Declining krill population means unhealthy oceans

By Jake Cavanaugh | May 4, 2023

Listen Up

Episode 8: Student Life and Athletics Come Together

watch

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap