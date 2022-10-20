Cabrini continues to feel effects of inflation

Many experts fear that the United States is on the verge of another recession, and the Cabrini student body is feeling the effects of rising prices. Amanda Purdy, sophomore marketing major, says inflation is taking a toll on her wallet.

“For the last few months, I have been cringing every time I look at my gas pump,” Purdy said. She often travels home on weekends, and lives an hour-and-a-half from campus.

Last month, President Joe Biden addressed the issue of inflation in an interview with Scott Pelley on “60 Minutes.” During the conversation, Biden was asked why inflation is higher than it has been in 40 years.

Biden claimed this was not bad news, as his administration has kept the inflation rate the same for two months, and urged gas companies to lower their prices at the pump, despite record-high inflation of 8.3 percent.

The Cost of Living

Purdy is also feeling stress regarding her grocery bills, as this is another point of contention highlighted on “60 Minutes.”

“I literally bought a few things at Acme last week, and the total ended up being over 80 bucks,” Purdy said, as these rising prices are making her and her roommates’ lives harder than usual.

Ryon Eichelberger, freshman undeclared major, said she has barely been affected by inflation, but has noticed inflation in subtle things.

Impact at Cabrini

The subtle thing? wing prices on campus at The Grill.

“The wings here on campus are absolutely delicious, but the price for 12 wings is somehow 14 bucks,” Purdy said, as The Grill also only serves wings on Thursdays and Sundays due to the price of ordering food because of supply chain issues relating to the pandemic.

The Grill at Cabrini acts as a de facto Wawa for students, and the high prices do not stop at wings.

Normal convenience items such as a Red Bull, and a bag of chips, cost a combined eight dollars here to purchase.

A lot of these shipping issues and rising prices have to do with the shipping companies. Companies like Amazon and Maersk have had to change the way they do business.

Due to the pandemic, companies have had to standardize supply chain workarounds as they are transitioning to air freight shipping from shipping vessels.

Toward the end of Biden’s interview, The President declared the pandemic over, but inflation appears to be here to stay.

The Cabrini community is still dealing with repercussions, with hopes that the end is in sight.