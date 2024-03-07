The battle for Eagle Road: a rivalry for the ages

The New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, Ohio State versus Michigan, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys—all share a common thread: a legendary and fiercely contested rivalry. But unbeknownst to the world, a small-town rivalry has brewed for decades in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Tucked away from the grandeur of the major leagues and international arenas, Cabrini University and Eastern University, separated only Eagle Road, engage in a spirited competition that extends beyond the confines of their campuses.

A rivalry is born

Cabrini University traces its roots back to 1957 when it was founded by the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Originally established as a women’s college, it transitioned to co-education in the 1970s and evolved into a comprehensive institution offering a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs. Known for its commitment to social justice and service-oriented education, Cabrini University emphasizes community engagement and global citizenship among its students. In 2016, the school became Cabrini University.

Eastern University has a rich history dating back to 1925 when it was founded as Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Over the years, it expanded its offerings beyond theological education to encompass a liberal arts curriculum. Affiliated with the American Baptist Churches USA, Eastern University embraces a Christian worldview while fostering an inclusive and diverse learning environment. The school was granted university status in 2001.

The battle for Eagle Road

Over the years, this competition evolved into the most anticipated games of the academic year for both schools. It even earned the nickname “The battle for Eagle Road.”

William Cunningham, an Eastern junior communication major, said, “The rivalry is one of the most exciting yet heated rivalries I’ve been part of, and perhaps the largest I’ve seen in Division III. It’s an intense battle for pride that people can have a lot of fun with.”

Brooke Protesto, junior Cabrini student and softball player [and Loquitur editor], agreed. “The rivalry is something always discussed within our athletic departments. They definitely are talked about more than any other games happening during the season. I love hearing the buzz around campus when those games are upcoming.”

Avery Byrnes, a senior Cabrini student and softball player, echoed these sentiments. “Ever since I transferred to Cabrini in 2021, the rivalry between Cabrini and Eastern has been very prevalent. I did not fully understand the extent of this rivalry until I attended the men’s basketball game in the Dixon Center that was against Eastern.”

Byrnes said tensions escalated that night even off the court and weren’t confined to just the game itself. After the final buzzer, Eastern students decided to take a stroll through Cabrini’s campus, a move that sparked significant tension between students of the two schools. Witnessing this incident firsthand, Byrnes resolved to make attending sports games hosting Eastern a priority from then on.

Protesto sees this competition as a motivator. “As an athlete for Cabrini, this rivalry lights a fire under us. These games aren’t just normal games, this is the one that upholds the legacy of the rivalry, and especially for the final year of the rivalry.”

School spirit around the campuses reaches its peak during these matchups, as students from both Cabrini and Eastern universities come together to support their teams with an intense and unwavering passion.

Cunningham said, “It’s definitely raised school spirit. Games against Cabrini feature more Eastern students in attendance than any other athletic event we have, regardless of who’s the home team. Rowdiness goes up by tenfold. More students make more and stronger comments towards Cabrini’s players and fans.”

Byrnes agreed. “I am very excited for our softball team to have the opportunity to play Eastern this year, as we never got the chance to be a part of this rivalry in the past few years.”

Reflecting on his experiences, Cunningham fondly recalled moments of celebration and camaraderie, highlighting the unique bond forged through competition and mutual respect.

“In the last men’s soccer duel between the two schools, one of our students started a “You went bankrupt!” chant, and at least 30 others joined in,” Cunningham said. “However, Cabrini’s players had a good laugh with those who started the chant and even went up to them to exchange pleasantries. They responded in kind and took some pictures with the opposing players. It was a beautiful act of sportsmanship and respect that made me smile looking at it.”

An end to an era

Cabrini and Eastern will soon find themselves bidding farewell to the rivalry that defined their athletic programs.

Protesto said, “It was fun while it lasted, Eastern doesn’t have a rival anymore, and the Cavaliers have to move on as well. Athletes who aren’t graduating have to grasp onto their next rivalry, but it is nothing like the build-up of Eagle Road.”

“I will definitely miss the intensity of each game,” Cunningham said. “No Eastern game I went to had anywhere near as much energy from the fans on either side as a Battle of Eagle Road.”

Byrnes encapsulated the mutual respect and appreciation that characterized this rivalry. “As Cabrini closes, I hope the Eastern students will remember the memories our student athletes had together, and that we can both be thankful for the way we always pushed each other to be better athletes.”

While this rivalry may not have commanded the global stage like its more famous counterparts, its epic and passionate nature is no less significant. It may be confined within the charming streets of Radnor, but make no mistake—it embodies the same spirit, determination, and local pride that make legendary rivalries timeless.